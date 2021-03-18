Source code stylometry – analyzing the syntax of source code for clues about the author – is an established technique used in digital forensics. As the US Army Research Laboratory (ARL) puts it, "Stylometry research has proven that anonymous code contributors can be de-anonymized to reveal the original author, provided the author has published code before."

The technique can help identify virus makers as well as unmask the creators of anti-censorship tools and other outlawed programs. It has the potential to pierce the privacy that many programmers assume they have.

Source code is designed to be human-readable, but binaries – typically produced by compiling or assembling source code – have fewer characteristics that may suggest authorship. Toolchains can be instructed to strip out variable names, function names and other symbols and metadata – which may say something about the author – and alter the structure of code through optimization.

Nonetheless, the researchers – Aylin Caliskan, Fabian Yamaguchi, Edwin Dauber, Richard Harang, Konrad Rieck, Rachel Greenstadt and Arvind Narayanan – building on work described in a 2011 paper, demonstrate that binary files can be analyzed using machine-learning and stylometric techniques.