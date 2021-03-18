from the let-me-cURL-that-for-you dept.
March 20th, 2018, Daniel Stenberg notes twenty years of his flexible, multi-protocol, text-based utility, curl. It is a very common client-side file transfer utility. The associated development libraries, libcurl are a couple of years younger.
curl itself and components from libcurl are found nearly everywhere these days. Due to such widespread use, it is hard to be precise with usage numbers, but conservative estimates suggest billions of people every day are using it, though mostly under the hood several layers down inside devices they own. It is the Internet transfer utility of choice for thousands of software applications. It is found in cars, television sets, routers, printers, audio equipment, mobile phones, tablets, settop boxes, and media players for starters.
A detailed, free-of-charge, ebook, Everything curl, covers basically everything there is to know about curl, libcurl, and the associated project.
Daniel Stenberg lets the world know that cURL, the little command line utility that lets you download stuff off the internet via HTTP along with a bunch of other protocols, has turned 17 today (March 20). Considering that it is also available to all of us for use in our programs as a nifty little library called 'libcurl', and that PHP, the most common web development language depends on libcurl for handling HTTP requests, we can be happy that cURL exists. I personally cannot count the number of times it has saved me and the machines I administer.
curl is a text-based utility and library for transferring data identified by their URLs. It is now year-2038 safe even on 32-bit systems. Daniel Stenberg, the orginal hacker of curl, has overseen a year-2038 fix for 32-bit systems. Without specific modifications, 32-bit systems cannot handle dates beyond 03:14:07 UTC on 19 January 2038. After that date, the time counter flips over and starts over again at zero, which would be the beginning of the UNIX epoch known as 00:00:00 UTC on 1 January 1970. Given the pervasiveness of 32-bit embedded systems and their long service lives, this is a serious problem and good (essential) to have fixed decades in advance. The OpenBSD project was the first major software project to take steps to avoid potential disaster from 32-bit time and awareness has since started to spread to other key software project such as curl.