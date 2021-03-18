March 20th, 2018, Daniel Stenberg notes twenty years of his flexible, multi-protocol, text-based utility, curl. It is a very common client-side file transfer utility. The associated development libraries, libcurl are a couple of years younger.

curl itself and components from libcurl are found nearly everywhere these days. Due to such widespread use, it is hard to be precise with usage numbers, but conservative estimates suggest billions of people every day are using it, though mostly under the hood several layers down inside devices they own. It is the Internet transfer utility of choice for thousands of software applications. It is found in cars, television sets, routers, printers, audio equipment, mobile phones, tablets, settop boxes, and media players for starters.

A detailed, free-of-charge, ebook, Everything curl, covers basically everything there is to know about curl, libcurl, and the associated project.

Earlier on SN: