The study, published in the Lancet Public Health journal and believed to be the first to research the effects of low levels of lead exposure on the general public, also concludes there is no safe level of the toxic metal: people with the lowest detectable amounts were still affected.
Researchers at four North American universities, led by Bruce Lanphear, of Simon Fraser University in Vancouver, studied the fate of 14,289 people whose blood had been tested in an official US survey between 1988 and 1994. Four fifths of them had harboured levels of the toxic metal below what has, hitherto, been thought safe.
The study found that deaths, especially from cardiovascular disease, increased markedly with exposure, even at the lowest levels. It concluded that lead kills 412,000 people a year – accounting for 18% of all US mortality, not much less than the 483,000 who perish as a result of smoking.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/mar/17/lead-petrol-more-deadly-than-we-thought-brexit-bring-it-back
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Wednesday March 21, @11:12PM
I heard that death toxicity causes autism.
(Score: 1, Spam) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday March 21, @11:14PM
Just one drop in a small, enclosed space that your prospective victim spends a lot of time in, like their car.
Mercury evaporates.
Its vapor is colorless and odorless.
It's no longer the perfect crime - lab tests can detect even very small levels of it in the blood of dead people.
Would you like to spend twenty years slowly - sickeningly - and painfully but completely commit suicide?
Just develop a taste for sushi or, at your option, sashimi.
That's why burning coal should be outlawed.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday March 21, @11:35PM
