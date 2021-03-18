from the water,-water,-everywhere dept.
TRAPPIST-1's exoplanets appear to have migrated closer to TRAPPIST-1 over time until they reached their current orbits. This migration appears to have allowed them to retain too much water to support life:
What [the ASU-Vanderbilt team] found through their analyses was that the relatively "dry" inner planets ("b" and "c") were consistent with having less than 15 percent water by mass (for comparison, Earth is 0.02 percent water by mass). The outer planets ("f" and "g") were consistent with having more than 50 percent water by mass. This equates to the water of hundreds of Earth-oceans. The masses of the TRAPPIST-1 planets continue to be refined, so these proportions must be considered estimates for now, but the general trends seem clear.
"What we are seeing for the first time are Earth-sized planets that have a lot of water or ice on them," said Steven Desch, ASU astrophysicist and contributing author.
But the researchers also found that the ice-rich TRAPPIST-1 planets are much closer to their host star than the ice line. The "ice line" in any solar system, including TRAPPIST-1's, is the distance from the star beyond which water exists as ice and can be accreted into a planet; inside the ice line water exists as vapor and will not be accreted. Through their analyses, the team determined that the TRAPPIST-1 planets must have formed much farther from their star, beyond the ice line, and migrated in to their current orbits close to the host star.
[...] "We typically think having liquid water on a planet as a way to start life, since life, as we know it on Earth, is composed mostly of water and requires it to live," Hinkel explained. "However, a planet that is a water world, or one that doesn't have any surface above the water, does not have the important geochemical or elemental cycles that are absolutely necessary for life."
Inward migration of the TRAPPIST-1 planets as inferred from their water-rich compositions (DOI: 10.1038/s41550-018-0411-6) (DX)
Astronomers have observed enough planetary transits to confirm the existence of seven "Earth-sized" exoplanets orbiting TRAPPIST-1, an ultra-cool (~2550 K) red dwarf star about 39.5 light years away. Three of the exoplanets are located inside the "habitable zone" of their parent star. These three orbit from 0.028 to 0.045 AU away from the star:
Astronomers using the TRAPPIST–South telescope at ESO's La Silla Observatory, the Very Large Telescope (VLT) at Paranal and the NASA Spitzer Space Telescope, as well as other telescopes around the world, have now confirmed the existence of at least seven small planets orbiting the cool red dwarf star TRAPPIST-1. All the planets, labelled TRAPPIST-1b, c, d, e, f, g and h in order of increasing distance from their parent star, have sizes similar to Earth.
The exoplanets are presumed to be tidally locked. The six closest to TRAPPIST-1 have been determined to be rocky, while the seventh, TRAPPIST-1h, requires additional observations to determine its characteristics due to its longer orbital period.
Mass estimates for the planets range from 0.41 Earth masses (M⊕) to 1.38 M⊕. Radii range from 0.76 Earth radii (R⊕) to 1.13 R⊕.
Spitzer, Hubble, and other telescopes will continue to make observations of the TRAPPIST-1 planetary system, but the best data will likely come from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), which is scheduled to launch in late 2018. JWST will allow the atmospheres and temperatures of many exoplanets to be characterized, which will help to settle whether the "habitable zones" of red dwarf stars are actually hospitable.
Artist illustrations and data for the TRAPPIST-1 system compared to Mercury, Venus, Mars, and Earth.
Here's a website dedicated to the star.
Seven temperate terrestrial planets around the nearby ultracool dwarf star TRAPPIST-1 (DOI: 10.1038/nature21360) (DX)
The red dwarf strikes again with 42 observed solar flares. Back in February, NASA and ESO announced the discovery of three potentially habitable Earth-like exoplanets in the TRAPPIST-1 system. Astronomers analyzing data from the Kepler space telescope have observed energetic solar flares which they believe could make it less likely that the TRAPPIST-1 system could host life.
Frequent flaring in the TRAPPIST-1 system - unsuited for life? (arXiv:1703.10130)
Related: Probability of CME Impact on Exoplanets Orbiting M Dwarfs and Solar-like Stars (DOI: 10.3847/0004-637X/826/2/195) (DX)
TRAPPIST-1 was known to be at least 500 million years old. Now astronomers estimate it to be between 5.4 and 9.8 billion years old:
Scientists now have a good estimate for the age of one of the most intriguing planetary systems discovered to date– TRAPPIST-1, a system of seven Earth-size worlds orbiting an ultra-cool dwarf star about 40 light-years away. Researchers say in a new study that the TRAPPIST-1 star is quite old: between 5.4 and 9.8 billion years. This is up to twice as old as our own solar system, which formed some 4.5 billion years ago.
[...] At the time of its discovery, scientists believed the TRAPPIST-1 system had to be at least 500 million years old, since it takes stars of TRAPPIST-1's low mass (roughly 8 percent that of the Sun) roughly that long to contract to its minimum size, just a bit larger than the planet Jupiter. However, even this lower age limit was uncertain; in theory, the star could be almost as old as the universe itself. Are the orbits of this compact system of planets stable? Might life have enough time to evolve on any of these worlds?
Hubble Space Telescope observations suggest that the exoplanets orbiting TRAPPIST-1 in the habitable zone could have water on their surfaces, while the planets closer to the star have likely lost any surface water they may have had:
An international team of scientists, led by Swiss astronomer Vincent Bourrier of the Observatoire de l'Université de Genève, used the [Hubble] space telescope to study the amount of ultraviolet light hitting the planets and measure the amount of hydrogen these worlds are venting into space. The results suggest the innermost planets, TRAPPIST-1b and TRAPPIST-1c, could have lost as much as 20 Earth-oceans-worth of water in the last eight billion years. The outer planets, however, including e, f, and g, which orbit in the habitable zone, would have lost less water, and could still retain vast stores of liquid water on the surface.
[...] The researchers used Hubble to measure the amount of ambient hydrogen floating around the TRAPPIST-1 planets as well as the intensity of ultraviolet light coming from the host star, an ultracool dwarf star. The amount of ultraviolet radiation coming from TRAPPIST-1 suggests the inner planets could have lost an enormous amount of water over the eons, something that is supported by the abundant hydrogen surrounding the planets—a possible indicator of water vapor. Most importantly, the radiation hitting the outer planets and the amount of hydrogen surrounding them suggests these worlds, similar to Earth in many ways, might still retain atmospheric water vapor and even liquid water on the surface.
[...] Whether or not these planets could actually support life is still an open question. First of all, the observations from Hubble are not conclusive, and further observations from other observatories as well as computer simulations are required to support or dispute the possibility of water on the TRAPPIST-1 planets.
"While our results suggest that the outer planets are the best candidates to search for water with the upcoming James Webb Space Telescope, they also highlight the need for theoretical studies and complementary observations at all wavelengths to determine the nature of the TRAPPIST-1 planets and their potential habitability," says Bourrier.
Temporal Evolution of the High-Energy Irradiation and Water Content of TRAPPIST-1 Exoplanets
Star's magnetic field could turn habitable-zone planets into magma soup
[A] team of European researchers has identified something else that could have an immense effect on habitability: the star's magnetic field. Under the right conditions, planets close to a star will experience a strong but variable magnetic field, which can cause induction heating. In the case of one system with several habitable zone planets, the induction heating could be strong enough to convert them into oceans of magma.
[...] The European team behind the new report focused on M dwarf stars. Because these are small, relatively cool objects, their habitable zones are close to the star and well within the region where the star's magnetic field is quite strong. They also have magnetic fields that are strong to begin with, sometimes in the area of thousands of Gauss. The magnetic field of our Sun is typically 10 to 1,000 times weaker.
Not all M dwarfs rotate quickly enough for this to matter. Proxima Centauri, which hosts the closest known exoplanet, takes more than 80 days to complete a rotation. But there is a nearby M dwarf that completes a rotation in only three days: TRAPPIST-1, which hosts at least seven planets, three of them in the habitable zone. So, the team decided to model how much of an effect induction heating might have on these bodies.
[...] For TRAPPIST-1c, the third planet out from the star, induction heating reaches more than 60 percent of the heat released in the planet by radioactive decay. That's enough to melt the entire surface, turning it into a magma ocean in nearly all the different model conditions sampled. The same conditions are likely on TRAPPIST-1d, the one in the habitable zone, where induction heating can be above half the amount of heat released by radioactive decay.
Red dwarf exolife killer or a way to expand the habitable zone further out?
Magma oceans and enhanced volcanism on TRAPPIST-1 planets due to induction heating (DOI: 10.1038/s41550-017-0284-0) (DX)
A study has found that the two outermost TRAPPIST-1 exoplanets are the most likely to be able to retain their atmospheres:
The last thing the planets around the red dwarf star TRAPPIST-1 need is abundant sunshine. Active eruptions and flares from the star would wreak havoc on the rocky planets in orbit. But fortunately, the outer planets might be safe from this barrage of high-energy space weather.
According to a new study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of the Sciences [DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1708010115] [DX], the outer planets of the system could cling on to their atmospheres. This finding is despite previous studies showing that TRAPPIST-1 might be so active that it blows away planetary atmospheres.
[...] The new results show that while all seven planets could retain their atmosphere, the more likely scenario is that the outermost two, -1g and -1h, have the best odds (and -1e and -1f have a weaker chance.)
This could be resolved by JWST observations.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday March 22, @02:08AM
Silly exoplanets, they felt Gods wrath and there was no Noah around to build an ark for them so all life drowned. Praise divinity!
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday March 22, @02:16AM
If/when we meet intelligent life, I wonder if that intelligent life will even recognize us as intelligent. We can't imagine how intelligent life might evolve on a water world, so we dismiss the possibility. Like, intelligence can't possibly evolve without first mastering fire, right?
Life as we know it is the only possible life.
How about we wait until we can at least send a probe, before we consign a planet to lifelessness.
Death smiles at everyone. Sailors smile back.
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Thursday March 22, @02:16AM
It could be life Jim, just not life as we know it.