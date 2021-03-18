from the fingers-crossed dept.
Stem cell transplant 'game changer' for MS patients
Doctors say a stem cell transplant could be a "game changer" for many patients with multiple sclerosis. Results from an international trial show that it was able to stop the disease and improve symptoms. It involves wiping out a patient's immune system using cancer drugs and then rebooting it with a stem cell transplant.
Louise Willetts, 36, from Rotherham, is now symptom-free and told me: "It feels like a miracle." A total of 100,000 people in the UK have MS, which attacks nerves in the brain and spinal cord.
There are just a few problems, however: The experimental procedure is under scrutiny from regulators, the experiment's web site may have overstated the effectiveness of the not-yet-proven treatment, and patients have to foot the bill. Oh, and no one has seen the study yet.
[...] The results reported in the BBC piece are just the preliminary findings. And that leaves a number of questions still unanswered — are these results permanent? What are the risks? Who isn't suited to have their immune system wiped out through aggressive chemo?
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also flagged some serious issues in the study's protocol. If that sounds boring and bureaucratic, think of it this way: for a few months, the lead investigator somehow forgot to report a number of nasty side effects of the treatment, including chest infection and the worsening of conditions as diverse as vertigo, narcolepsy, stuttering, and hyperglycemia, among others.
One thing we know for sure? It's real expensive. The BBC noted it cost patients £30,000 ($42,000) to receive the experimental treatment, but biomedical scientist and science writer Paul Knoepfler, who has been following the trial since last year, says it ran some patients between $100,000 and $200,000.
People genetically prone to low vitamin-D levels are at increased risk of multiple sclerosis, a large study suggests.
The findings, based on the DNA profiles of tens of thousands of people of European descent, add weight to the theory that the sunshine vitamin plays a role in MS. Scientists are already testing whether giving people extra vitamin D might prevent or ease MS. Experts say the jury is still out. It is likely that environmental and genetic factors are involved in this disease of the nerves in the brain and spinal cord, they say. And if you think you may not be getting sufficient vitamin D from sunlight or your diet, you should discuss this with your doctor. Taking too much vitamin D can also be dangerous.
Research around the world already shows MS is more common in less sunny countries, further from the equator. But it is not clear if this relationship is causal - other factors might be at play. To better understand the association, investigators at McGill University in Canada compared the prevalence of MS in a large group of Europeans with and without a genetic predisposition to low vitamin D.
Research article can be found from Plos Medicine.
An international team of scientists including from the University of Adelaide have identified potential inhibitors of specific cell membrane proteins, which are involved in the spread of cancer to other parts of the body (metastasis) and in the progression of autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis.
The newly identified molecules strongly inhibit the action of the two 'chemokine receptors' CXCR4 and ACKR3 which work together to regulate cell migration, important in both cancer metastasis and autoimmune disease.
The findings of the research team from University of California, San Diego, and the Chemokine Biology Laboratory in the University of Adelaide's Centre for Molecular Pathology, published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry, are an important step towards the development of new therapeutic treatments for these diseases.
One of the new molecules, the variant which bound most strongly to the CXCR4 receptor, inhibited multiple sclerosis in a laboratory study.
"Scientists around the world are looking for ways of blocking the CXCR4 and ACKR3 receptors as a means of preventing or at least slowing down the cell migration that underlies the progression of these diseases," says Professor Shaun McColl, Director of the Centre for Molecular Pathology at the University of Adelaide.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
By obliterating the broken immune systems of patients with severe forms of multiple sclerosis, then sowing fresh, defect-free systems with transplanted stem cells, researchers can thwart the degenerative autoimmune disease—but it comes at a price.
In a small phase II trial of 24 MS patients, the treatment halted or reversed the disease in 70 percent of patients for three years after the transplant. Eight patients saw that improvement last for seven and a half years, researchers report in the Lancet. This means that some of those patients went from being wheelchair-bound to walking and being active again. But to reach that success, many suffered through severe side effects, such as life threatening infections and organ damage from toxicity brought on by the aggressive chemotherapy required to annihilate the body’s immune system. One patient died from complications of the treatment, which represents a four percent fatality rate.
Moreover, while the risks may be worthwhile to some patients with rapidly progressing forms of MS—a small percentage of MS patients—the researchers also caution that the trial was small and did not include a control group.
“Larger clinical trials will be important to confirm these results,” study coauthor Mark Freedman of University of Ottawa said in a statement. “Since this is an aggressive treatment, the potential benefits should be weighed against the risks of serious complications associated with [this stem cell transplant], and this treatment should only be offered in specialist centres experienced both in multiple sclerosis treatment and stem cell therapy, or as part of a clinical trial,” he added.
(Score: 2) by cocaine overdose on Thursday March 22, @05:37AM
What a depressing disease. I just finished watching a nice girl deteriorate into death for years with MS. Her parents and brother had to invest a lot of emotional, mental, and capital resources into taking care of her, and then she's just gone. There's not much more to say, except it looked like it sucked. My mental process went a bit more like "well, shit's fucked might as well do it my way," but with MS you don't have the freedom to say "fuck it, let's go skydiving with an LMG over D.C."
Also calling NotSanguine, if these user tags work: FDA fucks up once again. If you want more proof, try looking through their "open database," as it's labeled. But the ingredients on the tin are wrong and there's no pull tab. And when you open it, there's another fucking can inside!
And this treatment is likely a sham. Knowing a lot of people with terminal debilitating illnesses, they go desperate, sometimes full on delusional, and will try anything at all that could work. Lyme disease is one that comes to mind. There's really nothing to be done about post-lyme disorders and I've seen "Lyme Disease Doctors/Specialists," drain people dry of their money and their insurance rates. Years of IV antibiotics, expensive and obscure supplements (not your run of the mill GNC/CVS shit, I'm talking specifically breed and reduced THC tinctures, various mixtures of ground animal organs, many in the hundreds of dollars for a month's dose, and mitochondrial gene therapy) that likely had kickbacks involved, and liberal prescription of various class I substances (though at that point, the medical community agreed there was no treatment besides improving quality of life).
It probably won't fix MS. Most of the shit in the medical sphere is slow to progress and incremental. Anytime you hear "breakthrough," it's definitely a scam, there's no "maybe."