from the we're-the-good-guys,-honest dept.
The Guardian mentions that the Gold Coast council in Australia, where next month's Commonwealth Games are hosted, will use a new city WiFi service to harvest Facebook data from visitors.
The data mining, which the council says is legal and will be used to help the city market itself to tourists, relies on visitors using their Facebook accounts to log into a new high-speed WiFi service. Users who object to sharing their Facebook data can still access the free WiFi, but the speed will be much slower and downloads restricted.
The city switched on the wifi service in the tourist hubs of Surfers Paradise, Southport and Broadbeach on Tuesday, 15 days ahead of the Games opening ceremony. It spent $5m to build its own infrastructure for the Games due to concerns about the speed and rollout of the national broadband network.
A city spokeswoman insisted the council would only make "limited use" of the data it mined from tourists. She insisted data would not be shared with "other agencies" although reports about tourist activity based on the information could be made available to the tourism sector "and other sectors as appropriate".
"The most important information is about country of origin, to better understand the use by overseas tourists, who are one of the primary target groups for the service," the spokeswoman said.
"The city will be able to understand patterns of demand and use, including how many people are accessing the service, times of day and the amounts of data used. It will also be very useful for understanding numbers during events and seasonal effects."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 22, @07:00AM (1 child)
Or the login page could have had 2 to 3 fields: Name, Country of Origin, Have you completed this form before? and they would have gotten the same information the summary claims they wanted without having to deal with 3rd parties.
I don't trust them, especially since they're limiting speeds of the other people. This is a slippery slope. How long until Facebook becomes a gateway to most of the net? You don't have to mandate national/internet id numbers if service providers all decide to only allow people with Facebook or Google services to use their services.
Her words don't matter. Where's the law/contract saying, in clear language instead of weasel words, what data is being collected and how it'll be used for how long?
(Score: 1) by anubi on Thursday March 22, @07:15AM
I guess giving up yet more of your privacy is part of the price of admission.
They can state whatever businesstalk they want. You have the option of saying NO and just avoiding the place.
If significant people did the latter, businesses would think twice about putting in these kind of requirements, just as people think twice about showing up at a job interview unshaven and in need of a bath.
They obviously have a "phuck-yew" attitude because "olympics!", and think people are between a rock and a hard place. If enough people found what they are doing objectionable enough to choose the next alternative ( sometimes the only winning move is not to play - How about a nice game of Chess? ), they will change.
The powers that be *will* impose until the people say "enough", just as a child tests its parent's tolerance to find out where the boundaries are.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday March 22, @07:10AM
Government offers free wifi
User gets free wifi for facebook data
Data from facebook goes to Cambridge Analytica, and/or others
Cambridge Analytica and/or others sell data to governments/political parties
Round and round the internet, like a data bear..
