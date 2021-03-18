Stories
Horned Dinosaurs May Have Had Horns and Frills to Attract Mates

posted by janrinok on Thursday March 22, @08:13AM   Printer-friendly
from the not-much-has-changed dept.
Science

takyon writes:

Triceratops may have had horns to attract mates

Dinosaurs like the Triceratops may have had horns and frills to attract a mate, a new study suggests.

Ceratopsian, or horned dinosaurs, were previously thought to have developed this ornamentation to distinguish between different species.

This has now been ruled out in a study published in a Royal Society journal.

Instead, the aggressive-looking armour may actually have evolved to signal an animal's suitability as a partner, known as socio-sexual selection.

"Individuals are advertising their quality or genetic make-up," explained Andrew Knapp, lead author of the research reported in Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

"We see that in peacocks too, with their tail feathers."

Also at Science Magazine.

paper access denied (DOI: ???)

Original Submission


