The hop plant Humulus lupulus L. produces a flower with remarkable biochemical properties. When boiled, various compounds are isomerized and produce bitter-tasting compounds that serve to cut what would be a very sweet drink to make it palatable, but it also has good antimicrobal characteristics that keeps the beer from spoiling. Depending upon the beer style, they can also make a significant flavor contribution, such as the pine notes from Northern Brewer and Chinook, the citrus and tropical notes from Citra, or even the chocolate notes from Southern Cross. A thousand different chemical compounds have been identified in hops, but two major ones that drive hop flavor are linalool and geraniol. It is the subtle relative differences between hops varieties of these and other compounds that lets one produce beers with a very broad range of flavor profiles.
A team of researchers wanted to insert the genetic material that produces linalool and geraniol into the brewing yeast and have those compounds generated during the fermentation process. They inserted the gene sequences that are known to produces these compounds into a widely used commercial strain of beer yeast (White Labs WLP001). They made beer using these engineered strains as well as one with an unmodified strain and presented the results to a tasting panel. The found that the engineered strains produced a product that had a "hoppier" flavor than the unmodified strain.
DOI: 10.1038/s41467-018-03293-x
(Score: 2) by cocaine overdose on Thursday March 22, @10:03AM (1 child)
What I find more interesting than manchildren who've given up on any and all ambitions, for "hobbies," is that researchers can just willy nilly do genetic modifications to produce biological chemical synthesis. Hot damn. Why aren't the designer drug groups buying into this tech, when they could be producing follistatin as cheap as piss-drink. And why has man relegated himself to wasting all the wonderful things available to him? You have the entire world's encyclopaedia at your disposal, yet you choose to over-complicate the mating rituals with dumb shit like Twitter. You have gene engineering techniques, yet you choose to use it for dumb shit like making more beery beer. You have unfettered communication to almost anyone in the world, yet you spend it shitposting 24/7 on a severely underpopulated Yahoo Groups clone.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday March 22, @10:14AM
If they aren't already, they probably will be within 5 years:
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2015/aug/13/yeast-cells-genetically-modified-to-create-morphine-like-painkiller [theguardian.com]
Note the study [biorxiv.org] linked at the end, which almost seems like a paper designed solely to cover their asses. "You can't make opiates in a bucket (yet), but you can do it with an industrial bioreactor!" Never mind that Chinese producers can get those and you can get some sophisticated equipment sold as "used" in the U.S.
Maybe for the same reasons you are here. Or maybe it's time for you to leave and go on your own biology quest.
