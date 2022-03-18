from the plus-d'argent dept.
Technology giants face European 'digital tax' blow
Big technology firms face paying more tax under plans announced by the European Commission. It said companies with significant online revenues should pay a 3% tax on turnover for various online services, bringing in an estimated €5bn (£4.4bn). The proposal would affect firms such as Facebook and Google with global annual revenues above €750m and taxable EU revenue above €50m.
The move follows criticism that tech giants pay too little tax in Europe. EU economics affairs commissioner Pierre Moscovici said the "current legal vacuum is creating a serious shortfall in the public revenue of our member states". He stressed it was not a move against the US or "GAFA" - the acronym for Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon. According to the Commission, top digital firms pay an average tax rate of just 9.5% in the EU - far less than the 23.3% paid by traditional companies.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday March 22, @03:34PM (1 child)
That's kinda funny, actually. Of course it's aimed at GAFA, Microsoft, and a number of other international companies that are taking advantage of tax loopholes.
But, that's cool. Make 'em pay. Apple, for instance, has been floating on more liquid funds than most nations can even dream about. Make the bastards pay their way. What do they owe for infrastructure? (We won't even go into what they owe Chinese citizens for near slave condition labor here!) I mean, they pay squat in taxes, all around the world - but they use our highways, power grid, internet - basically everything that any government provides and/or regulates. Make 'em pay. I get very little for free. Water? Monthly bill. Road use? Police and emergency services? I pay for all of it. County, state, and federal taxes, not to mention sales taxes. WTF does Apple pay? Precious litle, or they wouldn't have so many billions lying around with no purpose.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 22, @03:36PM
If it were aimed at FAFA, I would have been even happier.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 22, @03:34PM
9.5 vs 23.3?
This decision for raising this tax seems late already. But better late than never.