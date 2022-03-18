from the carmagedon dept.
A few Soylentils wrote in to tell us about a fatal accident between a pedestrian and an autonomous Uber vehicle.
Update - Video Released of Fatal Uber - Pedestrian Accident
I debated just replying to the original story, but this seemed a pretty significant update to me:
The Uber vehicle was operating in autonomous mode when it crashed into 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg on Sunday evening. Herzberg was transported to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries, in what may be the first known pedestrian fatality in a self-driving crash.
The video footage does not conclusively show who is at fault. Tempe police initially reported that Herzberg appeared suddenly; however, the video footage seems to show her coming into view a number of seconds before the crash. It also showed the vehicle operator behind the wheel intermittently looking down while the car was driving itself.
The link shows video of the seconds just before the accident.
The pedestrian did not step out in front of the vehicle, she was essentially out in the middle of the road, and all her lateral movement was nearly irrelevant. She might as well have been a stationary object in the middle of the road. You can see the headlights bring her feet into view first, (meaning she was pretty much in the line before the headlights could see her, and then move up her body; she's already in the middle of the road in front of him when she comes into view.
If I were driving that car, I think I'd have had time to hit brakes (but not stop in time). I also think that that if the camera view is an accurate representation of what was really visible, then the car was overdriving its headlights. Although given my experience with cameras, I wouldn't be surprised if actual visibility was better than what the video shows.
This, in my opinion, is pretty damning.
Police Chief: Uber Self-Driving Car "Likely" Not At Fault In Fatal Crash
The chief of the Tempe Police has told the San Francisco Chronicle that Uber is likely not responsible for the Sunday evening crash that killed 49-year-old pedestrian Elaine Herzberg. “I suspect preliminarily it appears that the Uber would likely not be at fault in this accident," said chief Sylvia Moir.
Herzberg was "pushing a bicycle laden with plastic shopping bags," according to the Chronicle's Carolyn Said, when she "abruptly walked from a center median into a lane of traffic."
After viewing video captured by the Uber vehicle, Moir concluded that “it’s very clear it would have been difficult to avoid this collision in any kind of mode (autonomous or human-driven) based on how she came from the shadows right into the roadway." Moir added that "it is dangerous to cross roadways in the evening hour when well-illuminated, managed crosswalks are available."
Self-Driving Car Testing Likely to Continue Unobstructed
Self-Driving Cars Keep Rolling Despite Uber Crash
The death of a woman who was struck by a self-driving Uber in Arizona on Sunday has auto-safety advocates demanding that U.S. regulators and lawmakers slow down the rush to bring autonomous vehicles to the nation's roadways. Don't count on it.
Efforts to streamline regulations to accommodate the emerging technology have been under way since the Obama administration with strong bipartisan support. And the Trump administration's aversion to restrictions and regulations makes it even more unlikely that the accident in Tempe, Arizona, in which an autonomous Uber sport utility vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian, will result in significant new barriers, according to former U.S. officials and some safety advocates.
"Honestly, the last thing under this administration that car companies and self-driving vehicle developers have to worry about is heavy regulation," said David Friedman, a former National Highway Traffic Safety Administration administrator under President Barack Obama who's now director of cars and product policy for Consumers Union.
Who is to blame when driverless cars have an accident?
[Partial] or full autonomy raises the question of who is to blame in the case of an accident involving a self-driving car? In conventional (human-driven) cars, the answer is simple: the driver is responsible because they are in control. When it comes to autonomous vehicles, it isn't so clear cut. We propose a blockchain-based framework that uses sensor data to ascertain liability in accidents involving self-driving cars.
Original Submission #1 Original Submission #2 Original Submission #3 Original Submission #4
Related Stories
A self-driving Uber SUV struck and killed a pedestrian in Tempe, Arizona. It was in autonomous mode at the time of the collision, with a vehicle operator behind the wheel. Uber has suspended testing of its self-driving cars.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday March 22, @12:47PM (1 child)
Nope, that's the problem with self driving technology. People have excellent visual object resolution ability in a small area, and the ability to scan and focus that area where it's important. By comparison, cameras, LIDAR, and other obstacle detecting tech are relatively near sighted.
Even if you have a 12 megapixel 15 degree FOV camera focused ahead, how much compute power does it take to process those images well enough to detect a pedestrian standing in the middle of the road? People are still much better at that kind of visual data acquisition and processing.
Now, as the Uber driver shows, people have much worse ADD and terrible consistency, so, someday the balance will turn, and children will be trained how to interact safely with autonomously driven death-boxes, and it will all be better overall. Meanwhile, we've got billions of people with decades of expectations (explicit and implicit) about how cars should behave, and they're going to behave differently when driven by machines.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday March 22, @01:13PM
Relatively how much near sighted? The way I read on many places on the Web, the expectations are for some couple of hundred feet - 50m at least - for LIDAR. Night time won't be an impediment for LIDAR (fog/rain would - but the night was clear) and the damned car didn't even slow down The effects of impact scales roughly with the square of speed, even if the crash was inevitable, slowing down may have changed the outcome from "fatal" to "serious but not life threatening injuries"
With an engine capable of 50+kW and the space of a hypersized womb, I reckon one can afford to install quite a large computation computation power, don't you think? Or is it the "let's do it cheap" already a thing in self-driving cars?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 22, @01:05PM (1 child)
Of course it isn't. That would be anthropomorphizing the car.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 22, @01:15PM
Correct. Programmers and managers are at fault.
(Score: 2) by lgsoynews on Thursday March 22, @01:19PM
Am I the only one who feels that the public release of this video is -at the minimum- in bad taste? (I've watched it to be sure of the content)
If you were from the family, would you like to see the death of a family member all over the news?
In the video comment, it is written that the footage was released by the police, they don't say if the family agreed. Still, even if they did, I question that move, why should the police release that footage? How does it serve the public good?