WSBTV is reporting that a large number of City of Atlanta computers have been infected by ransomware.

The city has been experiencing outages on internal and external networks, that are affecting the ability to pay bills and access court-related information.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Homeland Security are investigating, and Atlanta Information Management is working with support from Microsoft to resolve the issue Atlanta COO Richard Cox confirmed the attack in a news conference Thursday afternoon. He said it happened at 5:40 a.m. Cox said several departments have been affected by the attack.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms warned "This is a very serious situation", "We don't know the extent, so I would ask for people to assume that you may be included." She further warned employees to monitor their bank accounts and that possible compromised information may belong to the public.

https://www.wsbtv.com/news/local/atlanta/fbi-looking-into-citywide-computer-issues-in-atlanta/720045695

Also at ArsTechnica and The Washington Post