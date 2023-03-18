from the RIP-Sudan dept.
The world's last surviving male northern white rhino has died after months of poor health, his carers say. Sudan, who was 45, lived at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya. He was put to sleep on Monday after age-related complications worsened significantly. His death leaves only two females - his daughter and granddaughter - of the subspecies alive in the world.
"His death is a cruel symbol of human disregard for nature and it saddened everyone who knew him," said Jan Stejskal, an official at Dvur Kralove Zoo in the Czech Republic, where Sudan had lived until 2009. "But we should not give up," he added in quotes carried by AFP news agency. "We must take advantage of the unique situation in which cellular technologies are utilised for conservation of critically endangered species. It may sound unbelievable, but thanks to the newly developed techniques even Sudan could still have an offspring."
[...] Sudan, who was the equivalent of 90 in human years, was the last surviving male of the rarer variety after the natural death of a second male in late 2014.
[...] Sudan's genetic material was collected on Monday, conservationists said, to support future attempts to preserve the subspecies. The plan is to use stored sperm from several northern white rhino males, and eggs from the remaining younger females, and implant the embryo in a surrogate southern white rhino.
-- submitted from IRC
(Score: 2) by Appalbarry on Friday March 23, @09:21PM
Maybe Barbara Streisand will pay to clone it!
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 23, @09:27PM
(Score: 1) by cocaine overdose on Friday March 23, @09:42PM
Predictably. "So sad ... We are to blame, as a species ... you will be in our hears and minds forever ... Fuck humanity ... This is a human failure of epic proportions; thanks to our greed and irresponsibility, a species is one significant step closer to extinction. [https://donate.olpejetaconservancy.org/projects/sudan]"
Give it a week.
These rhinos also look absolutely retarded up close in the face. And look like south american liveleak videos after they've been de-horned.