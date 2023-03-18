from the give-us-more-money dept.
China and Russia are 'aggressively pursuing' hypersonic weapons, and the US can't defend against them, top nuclear commander says
America's top nuclear commander described a grim scenario for U.S. forces facing off against a new breed of high-speed weapons that Russia and China are developing.
"We don't have any defense that could deny the employment of such a weapon against us," Air Force Gen. John Hyten, commander of U.S. Strategic Command, told the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday. This means that, as of now, the U.S. has to rely on deterrence against these so-called hypersonic weapons, he said.
Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., then asked the general to explain what a hypersonic weapon is and what it does. "A hypersonic threat is a system that starts out ballistic, so you'll see it like a ballistic missile, but then it depresses the trajectory and flies more like a cruise missile or airplane," Hyten said. "It goes up into the lower reaches of space and turns immediately back down and then levels out." At that point, Hyten said, the weapon will fly at very high speed, which is where the term hypersonic comes from.
"Both Russia and China are aggressively pursuing hypersonic capabilities," Hyten told Inhofe. "We've watched them test those capabilities."
See also: Russia will put advanced mach 20 hypersonic boost and glide missile into service in 2019
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday March 24, @04:55AM (1 child)
Don't consider NATO actions against Yugoslavia unlawful. It will get you mod-bombed into oblivion an order of magnitude faster than suggesting vaccines cause health problems.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 24, @05:09AM
And why do people still care about it nearing three decades later?
Surely run of the mill underhanded shit isn't worth caring about at this distance, what happened that was significant?
(Score: 2) by qzm on Saturday March 24, @05:13AM
We must NOT allow a mineshaft gap!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ybSzoLCCX-Y [youtube.com]
What exact defense are they thinking of?
Perhaps the same defense they have against an incoming ICBM (that is, none, at least none that comes close to working)?
Perhaps the same defense other countries have against the Railguns the US keeps making so much noise about while plodding along porkfunding them?
Perhaps the same defense they have against someone visiting on holiday, hiring a concrete mixer, and filling it with ANFO?
Remember folks, the answer is more of YOUR tax dollars into the pockets of a few military contractors so they dont have to actually produce anything of value.