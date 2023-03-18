18/03/23/1053236 story
posted by janrinok on Saturday March 24, @06:22AM
from the why-change dept.
from the why-change dept.
If you have gained some Linux skills after using Ubuntu for some time, you may try switching to these distributions to explore the world of Linux distributions further.
Ubuntu is one of the best Linux distributions for beginners. It's an excellent platform for people new to Linux. It is easy to install, has tons of free resources available along with a massive list of applications available for it. https://itsfoss.com/distribution-after-ubuntu/
Discussion: Which Linux Distribution to Use After Ubuntu? | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 24, @06:32AM
I've been pretty happy with Kde neon lately: https://neon.kde.org/ [kde.org]
Its easy to use and familiar enough compared to Ubuntu. Its multimonitor support works better than other linux environments I've tried.
I liked Solus, but I had some stability issues (it started freezing on me occasionally). When parts of kde neon crash, it seems to be non-fatal which is an improvement.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 24, @06:54AM
It's all trash underneath.
I'd suggest Linux From Scratch at most; build something that is your own, because other people are Hell.