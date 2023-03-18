from the it-was-worth-a-try dept.
TorrenFreak has an article on the failed attempt to subpoena former president Obama in the ongoing New Zealand case regarding Kim Dotcom's role in Megaupload's alleged copyright infringement.
Kim Dotcom's bid to compel Barack Obama to give evidence in his damages lawsuit against the New Zealand government has failed. Chief High Court Judge, Justice Geoffrey Venning described Dotcom's application as premature but also noted that even if Obama had relevant information to offer, he would need time to prepare. Dotcom said that Obama's time will come.
[...] In a statement issued yesterday, Dotcom reiterated his claims that attempts to have him extradited to the United States have no basis in law, chiefly due to the fact that the online dissemination of copyright-protected works by Megaupload's users is not an extradition offense in New Zealand.
