Epic Games' Tim Sweeney on creating believable digital humans
Epic Games stunned everyone a couple of years ago with the realistic digital human character Senua, from the video game Hellblade. And today, the maker of the Unreal Engine game tools showed another astounding demo, dubbed Siren, with even more realistic graphics.
CEO Tim Sweeney said technologies for creating digital humans — from partners such as Cubic Motion and 3Lateral — are racing ahead to the point where we won't be able to tell the real from the artificial in video games and other real-time content.
[...] [Kim Libreri:] The other big thing for us, you may have seen the Microsoft announcements about their new raytracing capabilities in DirectX, DXR. We've partnered with Nvidia, who have the new RTX raytracing system, and we thought about how to show the world what a game could look like in the future once raytracing is added to the core capabilities of a PC, or maybe even a console one day. We teamed up with Nvidia and our friends at LucasFilm, the ILM X-Lab, to make a short film that demonstrates the core capabilities of raytracing in Unreal Engine. It's an experimental piece, but it shows the kind of features we'll add to the engine over the next year or so.
We've added support for what we call textured area lights, which is the same way we would light movies. You can see multiple reflections. You can see on the character, when she's carrying her gun, the reflection of the back of the gun in her chest plate. It's running on an Nvidia DGX-1, which is a four-GPU graphics computer they make. But as you know, hardware gets better every year. Hopefully one day there's a machine that can do this for gamers as well as high-end professionals. It's beginning to blur the line between what a movie looks like and what a game can look like. We think there's an exciting time ahead.
One thing we've been interested in over the years is digital humans. Two years ago we showed Senua, the Hellblade character. To this day, that's pretty much state of the art. But we wanted to see if we could get closer to crossing the uncanny valley. She was great, but you could see that the facial animation wasn't quite there. The details in the skin and the hair—it was still a fair way from crossing the uncanny valley.
Video is available on YouTube: Siren, alone (42s) and Siren Behind The Scenes (52s), and Creating Believable Characters in Unreal Engine (56m31s).
At GDC, Microsoft announced a new feature for DirectX 12: DirectX Raytracing (DXR). The new API offers hardware-accelerated raytracing to DirectX applications, ushering in a new era of games with more realistic lighting, shadows, and materials. One day, this technology could enable the kinds of photorealistic imagery that we've become accustomed to in Hollywood blockbusters.
[...] Because of the performance demands, Microsoft expects that DXR will be used, at least for the time being, to fill in some of the things that raytracing does very well and that rasterization doesn't: things like reflections and shadows. DXR should make these things look more realistic. We might also see simple, stylized games using raytracing exclusively.
The company says that it has been working on DXR for close to a year, and Nvidia in particular has plenty to say about the matter. Nvidia has its own raytracing engine designed for its Volta architecture (though currently, the only video card shipping with Volta is the Titan V, so the application of this is likely limited). When run on a Volta system, DXR applications will automatically use that engine.
https://www.anandtech.com/show/12546/nvidia-unveils-rtx-technology-real-time-ray-tracing-acceleration-for-volta-gpus-and-later
In conjunction with Microsoft’s new DirectX Raytracing (DXR) API announcement, today NVIDIA is unveiling their RTX technology, providing ray tracing acceleration for Volta and later GPUs. Intended to enable real-time ray tracing for games and other applications, RTX is essentially NVIDIA's DXR backend implementation. For this NVIDIA is utilizing a mix of software and hardware – including new microarchitectural features – though the company is not disclosing further details.
(Score: 2) by Snospar on Saturday March 24, @06:24PM (1 child)
I know it's the uncanny valley but seriously, what is up with the dead eyes and the teeth? Look at the teeth! Does she gnaw on bones for sustenance?
I need a beer after that.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday March 24, @06:30PM
All those pink-haired dykes from Bioware had to go somewhere after their retardation crashed the company.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday March 24, @06:26PM (3 children)
More advanced technology is always good news, but how are cryptocurrencies going to affect the availability and pricing of graphics cards? I went to Fry's because I wanted a dual-monitor setup and I wanted it now, but there were only two low-end graphics cards on the shelf. No, not two sets of models, literally two fucking physical cards.
Before that I had thought the lack of available cards was just hyperbole.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday March 24, @06:50PM (2 children)
If the cryptocurrencies that are best on GPUs (rather than ASICs) don't go bust, resulting in a flood of used GPUs on the market, maybe the flood will happen once new GPUs are released.
NVIDIA and especially AMD know that cryptocurrency made them a lot of money in recent quarters. Maybe they will optimize for lower power consumption on their upcoming generation of GPUs, making something miners want to buy.
http://www.tomshardware.com/news/nvidia-gtx-2080-predictions,36720.html [tomshardware.com]
Tom's mentions a possibly July launch for GTX 2000-series, and prices could be obscene, like $1500 for the GTX 2080.
https://wccftech.com/nvidia-gpp-ignites-uproar-calls-for-boycott-among-pc-gamers/ [wccftech.com]
A boycott of Nvidia over GPP? That would be nice, but it might have no effect if PC gamers are already priced out.
Navi could be launched in late 2018, but AMD seems to be screwing up as usual:
https://segmentnext.com/2018/02/07/amd-navi-gpu-roadmap/ [segmentnext.com]
https://www.pcgamesn.com/amd-navi-gcn-next-gen-architecture [pcgamesn.com]
In short, it's not looking good. Maybe wait 2-3 years?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 24, @07:00PM (1 child)
I'm not keen on using a card that's been pumped full of someone else's electrons.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday March 24, @07:02PM
How do you feel about backdoors?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 24, @06:39PM (1 child)
there's something missing and she looks a bit plastic.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday March 24, @06:53PM
the valley 🅳🅴🅴🅿
(Score: 1) by koick on Saturday March 24, @06:42PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday March 24, @06:52PM
https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2017/05/how-neural-networks-are-making-for-more-lifelike-video-game-animation/ [arstechnica.com]
