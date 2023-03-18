from the twinkle-twinkle dept.
Scholz's star, a binary system consisting of a red dwarf and a brown dwarf, changed the trajectory of comets and other distant solar system objects when it passed just 0.82 light years from the Sun around 70,000 years ago:
At a time when modern humans were beginning to leave Africa and the Neanderthals were living on our planet, Scholz's star - named after the German astronomer who discovered it - approached less than a light-year from the Sun. Nowadays it is almost 20 light-years away, but 70,000 years ago it entered the Oort cloud, a reservoir of trans-Neptunian objects located at the confines of the solar system.
This discovery was made public in 2015 by a team of astronomers led by Professor Eric Mamajek of the University of Rochester (USA). The details of that stellar flyby, the closest documented so far, were presented in The Astrophysical Journal Letters [open, DOI: 10.1088/2041-8205/800/1/L17] [DX].
Now two astronomers from the Complutense University of Madrid (Spain), the brothers Carlos and Raúl de la Fuente Marcos, together with the researcher Sverre J. Aarseth of the University of Cambridge (United Kingdom), have analyzed for the first time the nearly 340 objects of the solar system with hyperbolic orbits (very open V-shaped, not the typical elliptical), and in doing so they have detected that the trajectory of some of them is influenced by the passage of Scholz´s star.
"Using numerical simulations we have calculated the radiants or positions in the sky from which all these hyperbolic objects seem to come," explains Carlos de la Fuente Marcos, who together with the other coauthors publishes the results in the MNRAS Letters [open, DOI: 10.1093/mnrasl/sly019] [DX] journal.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Saturday March 24, @09:00AM (1 child)
I could say, "So what, big deal." But then I would be quoting the Black Lectroids in Buckaroo Banzai [imdb.com], which while strangely appropriate, is also completely useless. Why is it we get so few comments on Fine Articles like this? Is the science too advanced? Or the relevance too strained? Do you not realize that this event, 70,000 years ago, could spell doom for the human species? Do you not see that understanding the universe is a prerequisite to being an intelligent part of it? Come on, Soylentils, restore my faith in humanity.
#freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 1) by cocaine overdose on Saturday March 24, @09:07AM