Richard Dawkins is responding to what he called the "stirring towards atheism" in some Islamic countries with a programme to make free downloads of his books available in Arabic, Urdu, Farsi and Indonesian.
The scientist and atheist said he was "greatly encouraged" to learn that the unofficial Arabic pdf of the book had been downloaded 13m times. Dawkins writes in The God Delusion about his wish that the "open-minded people" who read it will "break free of the vice of religion altogether". It has sold 3.3m copies worldwide since it was published in 2006 – far fewer than the number of Arabic copies that Dawkins believes to have been downloaded illegally.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 25, @10:47AM
Sorry Dick, that was my cat who downloaded it so often. She was sitting on the Enter key.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 25, @10:56AM (2 children)
As a religious person I often find atheists more busy with religion than I am. Are there others that notice the same?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 25, @10:59AM
As an agnostic, I find both atheists and religious people should calm down a little.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 25, @11:01AM
As long as even one person self-identifies as a religious person there is a need for enlightenment.
Have the courage to look around you and ask questions. Take responsibility for your deeds.