Gov. Jay Inslee signed Senate Bill 5064 Wednesday in front of a group of students, teachers and school administrators in Olympia. The new law, which goes into effect this June, makes Washington the last state on the West Coast to pass an "anti-Hazelwood law," a reference to a 1988 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that made it legal for school administrators to censor content in school newspapers and other student-run media.

[...] [Senator Joe Fain, R-Auburn], sponsored SB 5064 this year, although the legislation has been introduced in Olympia four different times, in various forms, by three different lawmakers since 2007.