from the good dept.
Washington's governor signs anti-censorship bill for student journalists into law (archive) (alt). Similar state legislation has been attempted several times in the past.
Gov. Jay Inslee signed Senate Bill 5064 Wednesday in front of a group of students, teachers and school administrators in Olympia. The new law, which goes into effect this June, makes Washington the last state on the West Coast to pass an "anti-Hazelwood law," a reference to a 1988 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that made it legal for school administrators to censor content in school newspapers and other student-run media.
[...] [Senator Joe Fain, R-Auburn], sponsored SB 5064 this year, although the legislation has been introduced in Olympia four different times, in various forms, by three different lawmakers since 2007.
So the new law gives a big boost to student newspapers by preventing school administrators from censoring content. Now the hair-splitting will begin regarding what defines illegal content or harassement.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 25, @01:32AM (2 children)
IOW the loony left will start complaining about the inconvenient facts that invalidate their ideology.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 25, @01:37AM
Well, the learned from the right, which is pretty darn good at it, and saw it worked... Can you blame them?
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday March 25, @01:39AM
More specifically, that is mere Kabuki theater because Seattle was never on our side.