YouTube is placing more restrictions on weapons-related videos, focusing on guns with new, forthcoming policy changes. According to a Bloomberg report, YouTube intends to ban videos that "promote or link to websites selling firearms and accessories," including bump stocks, beginning this April. The new policy will also prohibit instructional videos that detail how to build firearms.

These restrictions come over a month after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida and just a few days before the March for Our Lives rally organized by the student survivors of the Parkland shooting. YouTube took similar action after the Las Vegas shooting last year by banning gun-modification tutorials.

"We routinely make updates and adjustments to our enforcement guidelines across all of our policies," a YouTube representative said in a statement to Bloomberg. "While we've long prohibited the sale of firearms, we recently notified creators of updates we will be making around content promoting the sale or manufacture of firearms and their accessories."

[...] While some may see YouTube's new firearms policy as ambiguously worded, it's the forthcoming implementation that will get the most reaction from firearms channels. Plenty of YouTubers have seen their content demonetized or removed due to the way YouTube's algorithm and moderators filter out potentially offensive content and content that goes against Community Guidelines. It's possible that gun-related videos that do not explicitly violate the new rules will get caught up in the first rounds of YouTube's upcoming purge.

[...] With the upcoming policy, YouTube will join the bevy of other companies, including Dick's Sporting Goods and Walmart, that have instituted new restrictions on the promotion or sales of firearms in the wake of the Parkland shooting.