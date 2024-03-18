from the I-didnt-see-that-coming dept.
YouTube expands firearms restrictions, more gun videos to be banned
"Some gun-related channels are already feeling the heat."
YouTube is placing more restrictions on weapons-related videos, focusing on guns with new, forthcoming policy changes. According to a Bloomberg report, YouTube intends to ban videos that "promote or link to websites selling firearms and accessories," including bump stocks, beginning this April. The new policy will also prohibit instructional videos that detail how to build firearms.
These restrictions come over a month after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida and just a few days before the March for Our Lives rally organized by the student survivors of the Parkland shooting. YouTube took similar action after the Las Vegas shooting last year by banning gun-modification tutorials.
"We routinely make updates and adjustments to our enforcement guidelines across all of our policies," a YouTube representative said in a statement to Bloomberg. "While we've long prohibited the sale of firearms, we recently notified creators of updates we will be making around content promoting the sale or manufacture of firearms and their accessories."
[...] While some may see YouTube's new firearms policy as ambiguously worded, it's the forthcoming implementation that will get the most reaction from firearms channels. Plenty of YouTubers have seen their content demonetized or removed due to the way YouTube's algorithm and moderators filter out potentially offensive content and content that goes against Community Guidelines. It's possible that gun-related videos that do not explicitly violate the new rules will get caught up in the first rounds of YouTube's upcoming purge.
[...] With the upcoming policy, YouTube will join the bevy of other companies, including Dick's Sporting Goods and Walmart, that have instituted new restrictions on the promotion or sales of firearms in the wake of the Parkland shooting.
Gun videos migrate to porn sites as YouTube cracks down
THERE is a bunch of unusual videos turning up on porn streaming sites as America's gun advocates cry foul.
YOUTUBE is going to start banning videos related to the sale or manufacture of guns next month, so as a way to make up for it, firearm aficionados are jumping ship to Pornhub — where they can post pretty much any clip they'd like.
(Score: 2) by Virindi on Sunday March 25, @01:12PM (1 child)
Blanket censorship of the topic driven by some clueless AI or mechanical turk, with no possibility to appeal to a real human or make your case! I'm sure we can all agree that is the best way to deal with any perceived problem.
(Score: 2) by Virindi on Sunday March 25, @01:18PM
Let me add this:
If the government did things like this, we would all cry foul over free speech. And yet, communication has become such monoculture that a cartel of companies can have a similar effect. What puzzles me is that for some reason people still seem to think of tech companies as mavericks, when in reality they are the establishment.
If/when people realize that Google/Facebook/etc are "the man", the results will be interesting.