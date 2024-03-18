from the miner-outbreak-of-crypto-cents dept.
A poisoned version of MediaGet, an all-in-one BitTorrent client developed in Russia, was used to offload malicious cryptocurrency miners. According to research from Microsoft, the application helped to kick off the Dofoil campaign that targeted hundreds of thousands of computers. Mediaget says that the issue has been fully resolved at their end.
Source: https://torrentfreak.com/microsoft-poisoned-torrent-client-triggered-coin-miner-outbreak-180315/
"Our continued investigation on the Dofoil outbreak revealed that the March 6 campaign was a carefully planned attack with initial groundwork dating back to mid-February," the Windows Defender team said today in a new report.
Microsoft alleges hackers broke into MediaGet's infrastructure, and sometimes between February 12 and 19, attackers managed to replace the official MediaGet installer with one that also included a backdoor.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 26, @06:30AM (6 children)
It's amazing to me that Google hasn't poured a few billion into make a Linux-based operating system that Just Works.
Maybe it's too late.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Monday March 26, @06:33AM (2 children)
They have. It's called Android.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 26, @06:45AM (1 child)
Even if you neglect the binary blobs without which nothing runs, the AOSP is a total joke. The last I tried, not even the alarm clock app worked. And, that doesn't even begin to cover the quirks of various service providers, such as Google's own Project Fi.
Indeed, even the alternative "ROMs" out there are riddled with hackish crap that approximate or illegally re-appropriate Google's proprietary, trashy "Play Services" in order to get running even a slightly useful system.
Forget that. The underlying system is complete garbage in its design. It took the primitive nature of Unix permissions and then made it dumber. Imagine that!
GODDAMNIT
I'm so tired of you and your ilk pissing on my boots and telling me its raining. Android SUCKS. It's not even close to what the OP meant, and you know it.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Monday March 26, @06:52AM
This is the kind of stuff when its developed with Capital in mind.
What we need is a work of art, not a work conceived as a wishlist enforcement agent.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 26, @06:50AM
No.. some other country will.
Its gotta happen.... its like a steel plant whose steel can't be trusted. Sooner or later, other people will get fed up enough to set up their own steel plant and make their own steel, because ours has so many "backdoors", and cannot be trusted holding anything. Most of us are too ignorant to find and fix the leaks. Hell, most of us apparently don't even know how to use a screwdriver. But we know who's playing in tonight's game.
This will have to be done by a nation of an educated populace, fed up with another nation using ignorance to enforce their wish-lists of debt/usury and artificial monopoly.
(Score: 1) by knarf on Monday March 26, @06:54AM
There are plenty of Linux distributions which 'just work', at least as well as Windows, that is not the point. There is only one Windows while there are many Linux distributions, this is both a weakness - in that it gets harder to target 'Linux' given the slipperiness of the term - as well as a strength - from wristwatch to supercomputer, you'll find a suitable Linux distribution.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday March 26, @06:55AM
It's called ChromeOS [wikipedia.org].
https://www.theverge.com/2017/4/12/15269470/idc-gartner-chromebooks-pc-market-growth [theverge.com]
https://techcrunch.com/2017/04/27/as-chromebook-sales-soar-in-schools-apple-and-microsoft-fight-back/ [techcrunch.com]
New Chromebooks support Android apps, and there could be more convergence between the two if Google continues to pursue Fuchsia [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 26, @06:49AM
What is the world coming to when you can't even trust a Russian BitTorrent client?