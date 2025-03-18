from the wtf dept.
Dropbox Shares Leap in I.P.O., and Silicon Valley Smiles
Dropbox, the file-sharing company and Silicon Valley darling, had a strong market debut Friday, a reassuring sign for the technology industry and for the investors who have billions locked up in other highly valued but privately held start-ups.
Shares of San Francisco-based Dropbox soared above $30 shortly after trading in the stock opened Friday morning. That was 45 percent higher than the $21-per-share price at which the company sold 36 million shares on Thursday night. The initial public offering valued Dropbox at $9.2 billion.
[...] Founded in 2007 by two Massachusetts Institute of Technology computer science students, Drew Houston and Arash Ferdowsi, Dropbox has never turned an annual profit, despite strong sales growth.
Also at Bloomberg, TechCrunch, and CNBC.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday March 26, @02:19PM (2 children)
I guess this just shows how fucked up the entire stockmarket or corporate gambling scene really is. A company that has never, and will never, make a profit is worth over $11 billion ... I don't recall the number for Spotify, since it was another recent example, but it was also some ridiculous amount for a service that just plays music for you. As noted I get the impression that the entire stockmarket has just failed us all and turned into speculative gambling and not actually for what it was intended.
(Score: 2) by idiot_king on Monday March 26, @02:27PM
Correct. Marx and Engles predicted this exact phenomenon over 150 years ago, and we still haven't learned the lesson they've tried to teach us.
The "free market" just chains people to unrealistic expectations. That's why you get boom-and-bust cycles. People unfortunately are not efficient at knowing what to value when because they always overvalue what really doesn't inherently have value in the true sense of utility. Thus you get speculation raised to the power of speculation instead of someone to put the brakes on and prevent these collapses from happening.
Unfortunately I'm not sure we will ever learn their now very old wisdom.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 26, @02:33PM
It was intended for something exactly like this: exchange shares of control for money. Although people have been willing to get no control for big bucks in these bubbles, just the hope of unloading them on a sap willing to pay more.
I wouldn't mind so much, but if they stay highly valued, my index funds will have to buy these shares.