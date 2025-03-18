Dropbox, the file-sharing company and Silicon Valley darling, had a strong market debut Friday, a reassuring sign for the technology industry and for the investors who have billions locked up in other highly valued but privately held start-ups.

Shares of San Francisco-based Dropbox soared above $30 shortly after trading in the stock opened Friday morning. That was 45 percent higher than the $21-per-share price at which the company sold 36 million shares on Thursday night. The initial public offering valued Dropbox at $9.2 billion.

[...] Founded in 2007 by two Massachusetts Institute of Technology computer science students, Drew Houston and Arash Ferdowsi, Dropbox has never turned an annual profit, despite strong sales growth.