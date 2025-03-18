from the women++ dept.
[...] During the Manhattan Project, 640 women worked at Los Alamos — about 11 percent of the total workforce. Today, women comprise 32 percent of the Lab's workforce — 3,554 of 11,012 total employees. Women hold more than a quarter of management positions, and women are 22 percent of the professional R&D workforce.
[...] Take a look at that history via the following timeline, which highlights notable women at the Laboratory and their achievements, as well changes in federal legislation and the workplace that continue to make Los Alamos a great place for women to work.
[...] 1943: In the 1940s, a "computer" was a person — usually a woman — whose job it was to perform calculations by hand, sometimes with the aid of a mechanical calculator. Women with degrees in mathematics and the sciences often took jobs as computers because of discrimination in their own fields. As a consequence, many of the women who became computers were vastly overqualified for their positions. At Los Alamos, approximately 20 computers worked in the T-5 Computation group by the end of the summer of 1943.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 26, @03:37PM
Can confirm the "human computer" -- a family friend just died at 95, she had a degree in chemistry, but found that the computer job (using an adding machine) was a better deal after WWII. Later, as the research lab she worked in started to buy electronic computers, she transitioned to a programmer.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday March 26, @04:00PM
I think it was somewhere around the year 2000, Los Alamos lost a couple of removable hard drives, later found them behind a copier or something.
It was a friend of a friend who was sent in from D.C. to administratively review the place and clean up the problems that led to that mess. She was a woman.