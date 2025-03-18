from the bring-popcorn dept.
Facebook and Cambridge Analytica are already dealing with numerous private lawsuits over non-consensual data sharing, but they now have to grapple with a state-level lawsuit. Illinois' Cook County has filed a lawsuit against both companies accusing them of violating the state's Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act. Cambridge Analytica allegedly broke the law by misrepresenting its "thisisyourdigitallife" app as an academic research tool when it was really meant to harvest personal data against Facebook's agreements. Facebook, meanwhile, was accused of falsely promising to protect user data and doing nothing to stop Cambridge Analytica for years after learning of its behavior.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 26, @05:05PM (2 children)
I figured it would take a lot more time for the shit to hit the fan so I'm so excited to see social media and privacy finally getting national attention. Hopefully the politicians are worried enough about public opinion on this one and will actually DO something.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 26, @05:23PM (1 child)
You are right to be suspicious. We are observing a classic leftist takedown technique. Come at you from all sides, all the time. I wouldn't be surprised if Zuckerberg has a slew of harassment allegations coming starting next week, one after another, with no evidence, just allegations. And of course the headlines will mentioned "beleaguered CEO" etc, showing a pattern of impropriety.
I wonder what he did to piss the Leftists off, he sang pretty much tot heir tune for years. But it doesn't take much for them to turn on one of their own. If I had to guess it might be that he got too greedy and decided to sell the data to both sides. All these things were fine if they worked for the "greater good", but once you start evening the playing field, well it's time to shut the party down!
Eventually Zuckeyboy will have to step down as the CEO, and he will be replaced by someone more in-line.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 26, @05:27PM
Wow, the level of crazy in your post is TOO DAMN HIGH!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Justin Case on Monday March 26, @05:10PM
An ounce of justice in a sea of slime? Good start but...
This was not a data breach. This was everything operating as designed. The only shock is the people who didn't see this coming.
I see surveys: do you still trust farcebook?
What??!!! How did you ever trust them?
And no, switching to a different drug dealer is not the answer.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 26, @05:39PM
Let's do it. Let's kill facebook now. Is it possible?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 26, @05:40PM
of course this would come from cook county, chiraq/chicongo. Proud home of the israeli spy, Rahm Emanuel.