The founder of a site that provided fan-created subtitles has lost his appeal against a conviction for copyright infringement. In 2017 a Swedish court found that the unauthorized distribution of movie subtitles is a crime, sentencing the then 32-year-old to probation and a fine. The Court of Appeal has now largely upheld that earlier verdict.
Source: https://torrentfreak.com/founder-of-fan-made-subtitle-site-lose-copyright-infringement-appeal-180318/
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday March 26, @06:51PM
> sentencing the then 32-year-old to probation and a fine
Copyright infringement should be punishable by Death, painful Death and more excruciating Death, with a possible leniency plea of one life sentence per sentence.
Wimpy Swedes ! No wonder nobody watches your movies, only your wordless assembly instructions.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Monday March 26, @06:54PM
The internet is global: you can have sites located in almost any country on the globe, but those sites are, for the most part, accessible from any other country.
If you're going to do things on the internet that are of questionable legality (particularly with regard to copyright of purely intangible digital data), then WHY would you do it in your home country, instead of locating your service in some other country that doesn't have the same ridiculous copyright laws? Switzerland is probably a very good place to base your fan-created subtitle site out of.