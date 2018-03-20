It turns out that Sierra Leone didn't really use blockchain in their election:

The National Election Commission (NEC) of Sierra Leone released an official statement on Twitter on March 18 to set the record straight. The tweet quoted the NEC Chair Mohamed Conteh saying that "the NEC has not used, and is not using blockchain technology in any part of the electoral process."

That also brings up another topic: there is a disturbing trend around the world for media to accept "tweets" as official communications from government representatives. Twitter is a filter, not a conduit for microblogging.

