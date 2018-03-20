Stories
Sierra Leone Didn’t Really Use Blockchain in their Election

canopic jug writes:

It turns out that Sierra Leone didn't really use blockchain in their election:

The National Election Commission (NEC) of Sierra Leone released an official statement on Twitter on March 18 to set the record straight. The tweet quoted the NEC Chair Mohamed Conteh saying that "the NEC has not used, and is not using blockchain technology in any part of the electoral process."

That also brings up another topic: there is a disturbing trend around the world for media to accept "tweets" as official communications from government representatives. Twitter is a filter, not a conduit for microblogging.

Previously on SN: Sierra Leone Becomes First Country With Blockchain-Powered Elections.

Related Stories

Politics: Sierra Leone Becomes First Country With Blockchain-Powered Elections 41 comments

Anonymous Cow Herd writes:

"The blockchain method primarily used by those engaging in cryptocurrency transactions is a decentralized mechanism where all the information is stored in blocks, can be viewed and altered by registered users. In the case of Sierra Leone elections, allows the votes to be seen by voters who are registered within the system, in the public ledgers, but only allowed authorized persons to make any changes, this, in turn, prevents the chances of fraud since the voting information is available to all the blockchain users."

URL: https://www.telesurtv.net/english/news/Sierra-Leone-Announces-Run-Off-Elections-Becomes-First-Country-With-Blockchain-Powered-Elections-20180314-0013.html

I would personally like it if they would explain the mechanics of their so-called "blockchain" to us mortals.

As I understand a blockchain, it is an extensible data structure that (when used in a bitcoin context) incorporates sequentially applied, recursively structured self-referential checksum mechanisms to counter efforts at tampering with the contents of the blocks; usually, via recursive encryption.

~childo

Original Submission

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 26, @08:15PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 26, @08:15PM (#658628)

    Why does this matter to anyone, either way?

    Here's something to think about, though: As with so many diseases, maybe* it's not actually the case that Fake News has gotten worse; rather, maybe* it's the case that Fake News is now more readily diagnosed and thus merely seems like it has become more prevalent. Journalists ain't that smart; they never have been.

    * By "maybe", I actually mean "definitely".

