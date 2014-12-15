from the consolidation dept.
Uber has exited the Southeast Asian ride-hailing market with a sale to Singapore-based Grab, which also operates in Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar, and Cambodia:
Uber is selling its South East Asia ride-share and food delivery businesses to regional rival Grab. The move marks a further retreat from international operations for Uber, after it sold its China business to local rival Didi Chuxing. Both firms describe the deal as a win for their passengers, but analysts warn it could mean higher prices.
Grab is South East Asia's most popular ride-sharing firm with millions of users across eight countries. Under the terms of the deal, Uber will take a 27.5% stake in Singapore-based Grab. Uber's chief executive, Dara Khosrowshahi, will also join Grab's board.
SoftBank is the biggest investor in both companies, and could also engineer an Uber exit from India, where it competes with Ola:
[...] real victory unquestionably belongs to Masayoshi Son's SoftBank Group Corp., the single-biggest investor in both companies. As I wrote earlier this month, by engineering a retreat for the U.S. company before any more bloodletting for market share, Son ensures that six-year-old Grab will emerge as an early champion in a winner-takes-all business.
A faster path to profit for Uber could also boost its valuation ahead of a planned IPO next year. But at what cost? Having already surrendered China to Didi Chuxing, beating a retreat from Southeast Asia is a precursor to perhaps losing India, the lone remaining jewel in Uber's once-flourishing Asian empire.
In India, once again, SoftBank is the largest investor in Uber's main rival, Ola. Competition between the two apps has become ridiculous. For all the PR gobbledygook on how happy Uber and Ola drivers are, the reality is that many who took out bank loans to acquire new cars are hurting badly. There's a glut of ride-hailing cars; wages have collapsed. Banks are collecting on "DUD," -- my moniker for "distressed Uber debt" -- by repossessing vehicles.
Uber's new CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, says there will be no more exits from global markets (in addition to China, Uber also left Russia). But SoftBank may continue to pursue a strategy of exiting emerging and less profitable markets in exchange for large stakes in competitors.
Related: SoftBank's $80-100 Billion "Vision Fund" Takes Shape
SoftBank to Invest Billions in Uber
SoftBank Devalues Uber by 30% With Latest Offer
SoftBank Acquires 20% of Uber While Massively Devaluing It
Related Stories
Saudi Arabia, SoftBank, Apple, Qualcomm, and Larry Ellison are creating a massive investment fund, and SoftBank's CEO Masayoshi Son is sounding increasingly Kurzweilian:
[SoftBank Group Corp.'s Masayoshi] Son reiterated his belief that computers will exceed humans in intelligence in three decades, and that within this period he expects one computer chip to have the equivalent of a 10,000 IQ. "I really believe this," he said at a keynote speech at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Monday. The growth in computer ability was "why I acquired ARM," he said.
[...] SoftBank is aiming to close the first round of investment in its technology Vision Fund by the end of this month, people familiar with the matter have said. The initial investments will likely include $45 billion from Saudi Arabia and $25 billion from SoftBank, as well as $1 billion each from Apple Inc., Qualcomm Inc. and Oracle Corp. Chairman Larry Ellison, they said. The initial round is likely to exceed $80 billion and the timing of the closing may still change, said one of the people.
"We believe the singularity is inevitable and all businesses will be redefined as computers overtake humans in intelligence," Son said at an earnings briefing in November.
SoftBank recently bought U.S. private equity firm Fortress, which oversees around $70 billion of assets. It paid $3.3 billion, $1 billion more than the firm's market value. Fortress will help manage the SoftBank Vision Fund.
NBF articles one and two. Also at TechCrunch.
After exiting the Chinese market, Uber has merged its Russian business with the taxi/ridehailing side business of Yandex, Russia's dominant search engine:
After selling its Chinese business in August last year, Uber has now yielded its clout abroad again — this time to merge its Russian business with the taxi arm of Russian search engine giant Yandex. The new company will be worth $3.725 billion, both companies have announced, and span 127 cities in 6 countries (Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia and Kazakhstan).
As part of the deal, Yandex will invest $100 million and hold a majority stake of 59.3 percent, while Uber will invest $225 million and hold a stake of 36.6 percent. The remaining shares are held by company employees. Full-time Uber employees in the countries involved will join the new company. A name for the new company has not yet been announced.
Also at Recode and NYT. Uber statement.
Uber board strikes agreement to pave way for SoftBank investment
Uber Technologies Inc's warring board members have struck a peace deal that allows a multibillion-dollar investment by SoftBank Group Corp to proceed, and which would resolve a legal battle between former Chief Executive Travis Kalanick and a prominent shareholder.
Venture capital firm Benchmark, an early investor with a board seat in the ride-services company, and Kalanick have reached an agreement over terms of the SoftBank investment, which could be worth up to $10 billion, according to two people familiar with the matter.
The Uber board first agreed more than a month ago to bring in SoftBank as an investor and board member, but negotiations have been slowed by ongoing fighting between Benchmark and Kalanick. The agreement struck on Sunday removed the final obstacle to allowing SoftBank to proceed with an offer to buy to[sic] stock.
Also at TechCrunch.
Related: Softbank to Invest $50 Billion in the US
SoftBank's $80-100 Billion "Vision Fund" Takes Shape
SoftBank May Sell 25% of ARM to Vision Fund; Chairman Meets With Saudi King
SoftBank Acquires Boston Dynamics and Schaft From Google
Travis Kalanick Appoints Two New Uber Board Members in "Power Play"
Saudi Arabia Planning $500 Billion Megacity and Business Zone
SoftBank thinks Uber is valued over $20 billion too high, although other investors may disagree:
SoftBank is preparing to buy shares of Uber at a price that values Uber at only $48 billion, a steep 30 percent discount rate for ownership in the company, which was last valued at almost $70 billion.
That's in line with what Uber investors were expecting; Recode reported this weekend that the price could be as low as $48 billion or as high as $52 billion. The $48 billion price, confirmed by a person with knowledge of the figure, will however raise concerns about whether the secondary sale will succeed — SoftBank needs to accumulate 14 percent of the company's shares to trigger the so-called "tender offer."
Also at Bloomberg and TechCrunch.
Previously: Alphabet Leads $1 Billion Round of Investment in Lyft
SoftBank to Invest Billions in Uber
Uber to Purchase 24,000 Volvo SUVs for Autonomous Vehicle Fleet
SoftBank Knew of Data Breach at Uber
SoftBank has finally secured a large stake in Uber that devalues the company and reduces former CEO Travis Kalanick's influence on the company:
Japanese tech giant SoftBank Group has bought a 20 percent stake in Uber, completing a months-long process, according to the Wall Street Journal. The move drops Uber's value by about 30 percent from around $70 billion to $48 billion — a reflection of the trouble that the ride-hailing company has experienced across 2017.
More important than the valuation change, though, could be the impact SoftBank's new stake will have on the influence former CEO Travis Kalanick still has on the company. Kalanick resigned from his post earlier this year after a number of scandals, but still maintains a seat on the company's board of directors, where he is surrounded by allies and controls 16 percent of the voting power.
The SoftBank deal triggers new governance terms at Uber that were approved by the company's board in October, though. The size of the board will expand from 11 to 17, which dilutes the power Kalanick wields. Two of those seats will go to SoftBank.
Also at Recode, CNBC, and Quartz.
Previously: SoftBank to Invest Billions in Uber
SoftBank Knew of Data Breach at Uber
SoftBank Devalues Uber by 30% With Latest Offer
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 26, @10:06PM
WENDY! I'M HOME.
GO CHECK IT OUT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
go check it out!