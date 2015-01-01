from the Oooh-La-La! dept.
An apparently obnoxious restaurant employee in Vancouver BC has filed a human rights complaint claiming that he has been discriminated against because he's "too French." CBC News reports that Guillaume Rey has filed a complaint at the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal against Milestones Restaurant and its parent company, Cara Operations, where he worked as a waiter from October 2015 to August 2016. Rey says his co-workers misinterpreted his "direct, honest and professional" French personality.
Although Rey was reportedly well-liked by customers, on several occasions he was disciplined and warned about how he treated his colleagues, which the restaurant described as "combative and aggressive." Rey was fired for violating the company's Respect in the Workplace policy.
Rey might want to look closely at another recent decision, in which the Human Rights Tribunal decided that a local "'Brash, loud and obnoxious gay male' doesn't have right to (send) rude emails" to his local city council.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 27, @12:58AM (1 child)
I don't know about the rest of you, but I and many of my friends are sick of idiots like this "sensitive" waiter who whine because "life isn't fair".
Guess what, Sensitive Waiter : Life isn't fair for ANYONE.
Grow up, shut up, and make the best of your life, and quit your bitching.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 27, @01:12AM
I've traveled all over the world, and in my experience, French Canadians can be some of the most annoying people you will ever meet.
That "I am French, so you must tolerate me being an asshole" stuff doesn't play well among people who are not French ( what a surprise, right ? ).
Your often hear that German tourists are the worst, but in my opinion the French Canadians are in a class by themselves in terms of people who behave in a manner which is guaranteed to piss off even mellow easygoing people.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 27, @01:03AM
If he didn't wave a napkin in the air as a sign of surrender can we even consider him French?