An apparently obnoxious restaurant employee in Vancouver BC has filed a human rights complaint claiming that he has been discriminated against because he's "too French." CBC News reports that Guillaume Rey has filed a complaint at the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal against Milestones Restaurant and its parent company, Cara Operations, where he worked as a waiter from October 2015 to August 2016. Rey says his co-workers misinterpreted his "direct, honest and professional" French personality.

Although Rey was reportedly well-liked by customers, on several occasions he was disciplined and warned about how he treated his colleagues, which the restaurant described as "combative and aggressive." Rey was fired for violating the company's Respect in the Workplace policy.

Rey might want to look closely at another recent decision, in which the Human Rights Tribunal decided that a local "'Brash, loud and obnoxious gay male' doesn't have right to (send) rude emails" to his local city council.