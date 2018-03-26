from the don't-jump-to-conclusions dept.
Foxconn is attempting to acquire the consumer electronics and networking manufacturer Belkin International, which owns the Linksys and Wemo brands. However, the deal could be rejected by the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment:
The Taiwanese company known best for manufacturing iPhones, Foxconn, will soon be the company behind some of the best known routers and other computer accessories. A subsidiary of Foxconn, Foxconn Interconnect Technology, announced today that it would acquire Belkin, which also owns the brands Linksys and Wemo.
[...] Foxconn will pay $866 million in cash to acquire Belkin. The Financial Times notes that the purchase should be subject to approval from the US Committee on Foreign Investment, meaning it isn't a done deal just yet. Given that there have been other high profile foreign acquisitions shut down under the Trump administration, one shouldn't consider this purchase safe — especially since it involves networking equipment. That said, Foxconn has pledged to build a $10 billion factory in Wisconsin, which could help it stay on the administration's good side.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday March 27, @01:55PM
Hope Belkin's buildings aren't more than 2-3 stories tall...
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---