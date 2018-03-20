Stories
The NSA Worked to "Track Down" Bitcoin Users, Snowden Documents Reveal

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday March 27, @08:41AM
from the jsut-cause-you're-paranoid... dept.
Digital Liberty

Jack Torrance writes:

Internet paranoiacs drawn to Bitcoin have long indulged fantasies of American spies subverting the booming, controversial digital currency. Increasingly popular among get-rich-quick speculators, Bitcoin started out as a high-minded project to make financial transactions public and mathematically verifiable - while also offering discretion. Governments, with a vested interest in controlling how money moves, would, some of Bitcoin's fierce advocates believed, naturally try and thwart the coming techno-libertarian financial order.

It turns out the conspiracy theorists were onto something.

Archived: https://archive.fo/z5zzo

  • (Score: 2) by FatPhil on Tuesday March 27, @08:59AM

    by FatPhil (863) <{pc-soylent} {at} {asdf.fi}> on Tuesday March 27, @08:59AM (#658902) Homepage
    Yeah, that was always going to give you privacy. The only privacy it gave you was obfuscation, there was no direct connection between your identity and your wallet's identity. But when the IRS puts its RICO hat on, introduces forfeiture on wallets, and makes the all transactions with those wallets similarly illegal, and thus liable for forfeiture, then the entirity of bitcoin will collapse, at least in the US. They got Al Capone, they can get you.
