Apple is ready to fight Google's Chromebooks with cheaper iPads
Apple has a big problem. Just five years ago, its iPads and Mac laptops reigned supreme in US classrooms, accounting for half of all mobile devices shipped to schools in 2013. Apple has now slipped behind both Google and Microsoft in US schools with Google's Chromebooks leading the way in classrooms, securing nearly 60 percent of shipments in the US as overall iPad sales declined for three straight years. Apple is now ready to strike back against Chromebooks with some cheaper iPads.
Apple is holding a special education-focused event on Tuesday that promises "creative new ideas for teachers and students." Rumors suggest Apple is preparing to launch a $259 budget iPad model this year, while Bloomberg reports that a "low-cost iPad" will be announced alongside new education software. The new iPad could even support a stylus, like the Apple Pencil found on the more expensive iPad Pro models.
The article notes a cancelled $1 billion program to give iPads to students in the Los Angeles Unified School District. Administering the iPads back then wasn't easy, but Chromebooks store their data in the cloud. If a student forgets their Chromebook at home, they can log in to another device using their Google account. The Electronic Frontier Foundation has criticized Google's G Suite for Education for storing students' personal information in the cloud without their knowledge or consent.
In a set of strange coincidences not unlike those surrounding the IRS/Lois Lerner email disappearance, the Los Angeles Unified school board has decided it will only retain internal emails for one year going forward.
The Los Angeles Unified school board voted Tuesday to buy a Microsoft email archiving service programmed to automatically destroy staff emails after one year.
Why only one year? According to the Chief Information Officer of the school district, the one year limit is mandated by district policy(PDF) -- which is handy, but likely not the real reason. (Keeping all those bytes is considered "too expensive.") After all, if this policy was already in force, why the vote on retention limits?
More likely, this decision was prompted by recent events -- namely the publication of emails more than a year old.
The decision comes less than three weeks after KPCC published two-year-old internal emails that raised questions about whether Superintendent John Deasy's meetings and discussions with Apple and textbook publisher Pearson influenced the school district's historic $500 million technology contract.
Beleaguered Los Angeles Unified School District Supt. John Deasy announced [October 16] that he had tendered his resignation. Deasy would stay on with the district on a special assignment through the end of the year, according to a join[sic] statement from the superintendent and the school district. [...] As part of the severance agreement, he would receive about 60 days' pay, which would equal about $60,000, according to the paper.
Deasy, 53, has led the nation's second-largest school district for 3.5 years. During that time, he has faced much scrutiny and criticism, particularly over a technology program that he pushed for which would have spent more than $1 billion to provide an iPad to every student, teacher and administrator at LAUSD schools.
The program was suspended in August after it was discovered that Deasy and his top deputy had ties to Apple executives and the company that was providing the curriculum for the iPads.
Update: Los Angeles Schools iPad Program Target of Federal Criminal Probe
No sooner had I submitted about the previous development ($500 Chromebooks or $700 iPads) [Eds Note: See Below] when the defecation contacted the rotary ventilator again.
LAUSD Superintendent Ramon Cortines is scuttling the district's iPad curriculum contract with Pearson in the wake of an FBI probe of the deal.
According to documents released December 2, as part of a criminal investigation being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, a federal grand jury will weigh information pertaining to Los Angeles Unified's plan to buy $1.3 billion in iPads.[1]
The federal probe--which dispatched FBI agents to collect 20 boxes of records from LAUSD's headquarters Monday afternoon--along with a report from LAUSD's inspector general, prompted Superintendent Ramon Cortines to ditch the controversial deal with Apple and Pearson.
[...]While Cortines had hoped students at 27 schools in the next phase would have the devices this school year, they will now have to wait until fall 2015.
[1] I can't believe that the Daily Breeze editor allowed that sentence to go through in its original form.
The ConVal School District[1] will provide every middle school and high school student a Chromebook laptop by the 2017-18 school year, as textbooks, homework, and lessons all go digital.
[...] Administrators couldn't emphasize enough how essential it is for students to move out of the "print, paper world". [...] The U.S. Department of Education found students that had access to a computer anywhere, anytime "became more creative, more collaborative, and better writers", while University of Kentucky researchers wrote "improvements in writing, literacy, science, exam scores, and GPAs all have been noted in various research studies".
[...] The district will buy the Chromebooks over three years. [...] There are already 266 Chromebooks in use at the middle schools and high school. To implement the one-to-one model, the district first must upgrade the technology infrastructure of the three schools in 2016-17. [...] It would then buy 662 more Chromebooks in 2017-18.
[...] The dean of faculty at the high school, said money will be saved not having to buy newer versions of textbooks.[2]
[...] Administrators have considered either buying insurance for each device at $20 to $25 a year, or a student and their parents becoming responsible for paying to fix or replace the device if it is damaged. [...] The district also hopes to make arrangements with its member towns and libraries so if a student lacks Internet access at home, it can use the WiFi at municipal buildings.
[1] Does not degrade gracefully; black text on a black background in the HTML styling.
[2] It appears that the district is still using digital versions of traditional textbooks rather than using an Open Knowledge model.
Someone's kid was showing me his iPad, and it was the most atrocious trash I've ever seen in my life.
Nothing but advertisements, flying colors, and whizbang sound effects.
I would never let my kids touch this junk.
Get an old Pentium III, and teach them to program it.
Yeah, how about not getting our kids used to proprietary devices? If schools are to use software, it should have to be Free Software except in cases where reverse engineering is taught (which should also be legal, of course). Why are schools - ostensibly institutions that promote education - forcing kids to use devices which are antithetical to independence, freedom, and education? This should just be illegal.
You can easily bypass all this "There should be a law!!!1111" nonsense.
Just remove government from the business of education; there needs to be a Separation of Education and State.
I have spent a lot of money on Apple stuff, but I'd NEVER own an iPad. ( I do own a Macbook Pro Retina 15" and I like it quite a lot ).
The iPad is too limited to be worth owning, for anyone who actually wants to get work done. Steve Jobs used to rail against devices which were useful only for consuming rather than for producing, yet in my view that's exactly what the iPad is : a device for consuming.
Regarding the Chromebook, let's just say I trust Google about as much as I would trust a crackhead who is looking for his next bag of dope. Actually I would trust the crackhead more, because the crackhead's behavior would be more predictable.
No way I would want children using either of these options. Both options fall under the "spend less, get a lot less" heading, in my opinion.
So what would you have them use? The Chromebooks, combined with Google Classroom do provide greater productivity, so I will reject any answer which is, or equivalent to, "go back to paper and pencils".