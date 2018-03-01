from the no-bull dept.
Humane Society International announces:
Humane Society International [HSI] in Brazil has teamed up with four cities in the northeastern state of Bahia--Serrinha, Barroca, Teofilandia, and Biritinga--and the local Public Prosecutor Office, to transition all of the meals served at its public school cafeterias to 100 percent plant-based by the end of 2019, reducing meat, dairy, and egg consumption by 25 percent per semester. This marks the first time in history that any school districts have committed to having exclusively plant-based cafeterias. The change will impact over 23 million meals a year [covering 30,000 students].
The launch of the project, called "Escola Sustentável" (Sustainable School), took place on Monday, March 19th, and was followed by four days of plant-based culinary trainings for the cities' school cooks, led by HSI's Chef André Vieland. Chef André taught cooks how to prepare cost-effective, nutritious recipes, using accessible local ingredients. Escola Sustentável's mission is to improve student health, reduce the cities' environmental footprint (especially water consumption), and empower local farmers who will be able to supply the school districts with plant-based foods. Leticia Baird, Brazilian Public Prosecutor for the Environment in the State of Bahia, who led the creation of this program, stated: "Providing our school districts with plant-based meals will help save environmental and public financial resources, allow for a future of healthy adults, and build a fair world for the animals."
Sandra Lopes, food policy manager for HSI in Brazil, stated: "We applaud the cities of Serrinha, Barroca, Teofilandia, and Biritinga for becoming the world's first school districts to commit to going 100 percent plant-based. It's an honor to have worked with city authorities, nutritionists, and school cooks on the adoption and implementation of this initiative, and we're excited to continue working closely with them to ensure the success of this program."
AlterNet adds:
School meals in those cities typically feature animal proteins such as beef, lamb, poultry, fish, eggs, milk, and butter, Brazilian publication Correio reported.[pt-br] Under the new, two-year experimental program, lunches will consist of soy, rice milk, peanut butter (instead of butter), vegetables, root vegetables, grains, and whole-wheat bread.
Definitive implementation of the program will depend on health outcomes of the students after the trial period, according to Correio. Students will undergo periodic tests that count blood, ferritin, vitamin B12, total cholesterol, triglycerides, and blood glucose levels. Weight, height, and body composition will also be measured.
Families who do not agree with the newly imposed diet can send their students to school with packed lunches from home, [Ms.] Baird [...] said.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday March 27, @06:19PM (3 children)
Where is the closest lot that would accommodate building a McDonalds?
If I know anything about school lunches, it's that veggies are not exactly the popular choice. Those kids will kill for a burger...
More seriously: empty stomachs do not promote learning and growing. Save a few bucks, make extremists happy, and therefore fuck up a whole generation?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 27, @06:26PM (1 child)
Wait. You're suggesting there's a market opportunity for burgers, which I assume implies beef. Why would you then suggest a McDonalds?
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday March 27, @06:29PM
I see hungry kids, I bank on McDo.
I'd rather have The Habit myself, but for max profit, you should give your starving public what they want.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Tuesday March 27, @06:31PM
"taught cooks how to prepare cost-effective, nutritious recipes, using accessible local ingredients." At least they're doing it right.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 27, @06:23PM
This is terrible. If you don't like meat or animal products, don't eat them. Children are fast growing and have a lot less margin for error in terms of their nutritional needs.
At least they're allowing the parents to send their children to school with a lunch, but I shudder to think what happens to kids that don't have that option. Veganism is not a healthy lifestyle, no matter how much made up bullshit is used to rationalize the decision. Humans are omnivores in that we naturally eat both animal and plant matter as a matter of nutrition. And while there are a small number of societies that have completely eliminated one or the other, the optimum is going to involve both. It's how our bodies evolved and cutting one or the other out comes with consequences.
The alleged health benefits of veganism only appear when you include meat eaters that have a particularly unhealthy diet. Comparing against people who eat moderate amounts of meat and animal products is much less flattering.