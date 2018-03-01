from the legal-but-immoral dept.
Companies learning to flip elections perfected their tactics in smaller or emerging countries, such as Latvia, Trinidad, or Nigeria, before turning to markets involving elections in developed nations. Paul Mason suggests that while at the moment there is a lot of angst from people being reminded of how their harvested data is used, it is really the union of private espionage, cracking, and "black ops" capabilities that should be setting off alarms.
Disturbingly, both CA and SCL have high-level contracts with governments, giving them access to secret intelligence both in the US and the UK. SCL is on List X, which allows it to hold British secret intelligence at its facilities.
It now appears that techniques they used in Ukraine and Eastern Europe to counteract Russian influence, and against Islamist terrorism in the Middle East, were then used to influence elections in the heart of Western democracy itself.
Let's be clear about what we're facing. A mixture of free market dogmatism plus constraints imposed by the rule of law has led, over the past decades, to the creation of an alternative, private, secret state.
When it was only focused on the enemies and rivals of the West, or hapless politicians in the global south, nobody minded. Now it is being used as a weapon to tear apart democracy in Britain and the US we care — and rightly so.
From New Statesman: We need to destroy the election-rigging industry before it destroys us
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 27, @07:42PM
Foreign meddling in elections needs to end, shut down AIPAC!
(Score: 2, Disagree) by Virindi on Tuesday March 27, @07:50PM
Oh noes, the evil free market, and, EVEN WORSE, the rule of law! If only we could get rid of such pesky things as "freedom of speech", "freedom of association", "due process", and "commerce", the world would be perfect.
Is anyone being paid for their vote? No, not here at least.
Is anyone being blackmailed for their vote? No, not here at least.
Is anyone rigging the vote counts? To some extent, but progress is being made in that regard (paper ballots are back!).
No, what they are worried about is propaganda. Propaganda is not a weapon. What they are saying is that the people are too stupid to pick the right person (defined as someone those in power think is appropriate) unless the message the population is allowed to see is carefully controlled. That is not freedom, folks, that is despotism.
Focus on securing the actual voting process, such as vote secure counting, preventing intimidation, etc. The rest is up to the voter. Don't whine if you don't like who they chose.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 27, @08:00PM
We will certify no election before its time.
(Score: 4, Informative) by jmorris on Tuesday March 27, @08:02PM
Is any of this stuff half as effective as the voter manipulation from ABC, Disney, NBC, Universal Pictures, CBS, Viacom, CNN, HBO, government owned PBS, BBC, DW, etc? Or the new twitter, Youtube, etc. political censorship? Lets start worrying about the bigger threats, ok?