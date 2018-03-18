Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Opioid Analgesics Reduce Use Of Antipsychotics In Persons With Alzheimer's Disease

posted by janrinok on Wednesday March 28, @06:25PM   Printer-friendly
from the I've-forgotten-what-I-was-going-to-write-here dept.
Science

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

Initiating an opioid analgesic reduced the use of antipsychotics and benzodiazepines in persons with Alzheimer's disease, a recent study from the University of Eastern Finland shows. These drugs are frequently prescribed to treat behavioural and psychiatric symptoms of dementia, which can be worsened by other symptoms, such as pain. The results were published in International Psychogeriatrics.

The researchers analysed the use of antipsychotics and benzodiazepines six months before and six months after persons with Alzheimer's disease begun using an opioid. These results were then compared to persons with Alzheimer's disease who did not initiate opioid use. After the initiation of an opioid, the researchers found a downward trend in the prevalence of both antipsychotics and benzodiazepines, with the prevalence of antipsychotics reducing more.

The use of antipsychotics and benzodiazepines is very frequent in persons with Alzheimer's disease, but it carries a risk for severe adverse effects, and long-term treatment is generally not recommended. Previous studies have found a decrease in behavioural and psychiatric symptoms of dementia when patients are treated for pain, but this new study now shows, for the first time, a decrease in symptomatic drug use.

Original Submission


«  Oracle v. Google: Appeals Court Rules That Google Violated Oracle's Copyrights
Opioid Analgesics Reduce Use Of Antipsychotics In Persons With Alzheimer's Disease | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 28, @06:39PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 28, @06:39PM (#659623)

    if i get Alzheimer's opiate addiction would not be one of my concern!!!
    fentanyl patch for all demented old folks I says

(1)