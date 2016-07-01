18/03/28/0833230 story
posted by janrinok on Wednesday March 28, @09:41PM
from the they-are-listening dept.
from the they-are-listening dept.
Microsoft, which purchased Skype in 2011, will soon increase its monitoring of Skype and other services. Starting May 1st they will further examine ostensibly private communicatiosn for 'offensive language' and 'inappropriate content' for the purpose of blocking. The changes are rolled out as part of a new terms of service advisory for the company's many services.
Microsoft will ban 'offensive language' and 'inappropriate content' from Skype, Xbox, Office and other services on May 1, claiming it has the right to go through your private data to 'investigate.'
From IDG's CSO : Microsoft to ban 'offensive language' from Skype, Xbox, Office and other services.
Microsoft to Ban 'Offensive Language' From Skype, Xbox, Office and Other Services | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 14 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 28, @09:50PM (4 children)
Nevertheless, it shows that Deep State has found a loophole: "Private" organizations are not beholden to the restrictions of the Constitution; "private" organizations may restrict free speech.
(Score: 1, Redundant) by urza9814 on Wednesday March 28, @10:03PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Wednesday March 28, @10:46PM
I don't! Spank you!
:)
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 28, @10:08PM (1 child)
What this shows (well, again) is that Skype is 100% broken and no one should use it. Your conversations will not be private from either Microsoft or the government, the software is proprietary, and now they're apparently going to police the content of someone's speech.
Really, any devices these companies offer (Microsoft, Sony, Apple, Nintendo) are fundamentally broken by design, since they don't respect the users' freedoms. But most of the addicts and masochists known as "gamers" will happily continue to use these oppressive devices and services, and even outright defend them in many cases.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Wednesday March 28, @10:47PM
Mycroft AI for the future win!
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 5, Interesting) by pkrasimirov on Wednesday March 28, @10:06PM
I expect in "phase 2" they will ban 'offensive political views' and 'inappropriate opinions'. In "phase 3" chats and emails will be integrated with the new Social Credit Score system (pilot version in China now) to prevent terrorism and crime. It will allow the trustworthy to roam everywhere under heaven while making it hard for the discredited to take a single step. Of course it comes at a price so taxes might need to be adjusted.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Wednesday March 28, @10:16PM
So, which language are they going to ban?
I'd almost want to create an account, write some documents in several different languages, use that particular language's method of expression and see what happens. (Un)fortunately, my very well developed aversion to cloud-crap prevents me from hacking their language skills. Well, fuck'm anyway.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Justin Case on Wednesday March 28, @10:21PM (4 children)
I suppose they will have to ban their own name, because right now I cannot think of any word in the English language that is more offensive than: Microsoft.
Fact takes no heed of human hopes. -- H.G. WELLS, 1899
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 28, @10:30PM (1 child)
I've got a new company going in stealth mode, but don't worry it'll be hard to miss the launch of Megahard.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Wednesday March 28, @10:33PM
I missed launches of megahard thingies, but there is plenty of videos in which they enter the dock.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Wednesday March 28, @10:34PM
Dear Sir Just In Case,
This is your first and final notice. You must cease and desist to use our Dear(TM) and Good(TM) Name(TM) out of context and associate our Dear(TM) and Good(TM) Name(TM) with your offenses and your offensive thoughts. You are instructed to purge our Dear(TM) and Good(TM) Name(TM) from your mind or you will be purged from our Dear(TM) and Good(TM) Name(TM) services.
Thanks you.
Sincerely,
Microsoft (Language) Police Force Team
(May the canon fodder use Windows)
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Wednesday March 28, @10:49PM
That's what she said.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2) by urza9814 on Wednesday March 28, @10:45PM (1 child)
I *really* hope this change includes "Skype for Business" aka Communicator aka Lync...because this change might actually make management around here start to consider replacing that heap of garbage...
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Wednesday March 28, @10:53PM
Does that actually matter? If the *other* side you are communicating with is not on the same agreement, then you have a problem too.
The "Covered Services" include:
Skype in the Classroom
Skype Interviews
Skype Manager
Skype Qik
Skype.com
Skype
I am actually more worried about the education versions, which are explicitly covered. However, in the EU we have much more strict rules about privacy. Microsoft listening in on those will be a significant problem for both Microsoft, the users and the educational institutions (the institutions have to ensure strict privacy).