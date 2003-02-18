from the what's-inside-the-device-that's-inside-of-you? dept.
At the recent LibrePlanet conference, Karen Sandler was awarded the Free Software Foundation's annual Award for the Advancement of Free Software. It is awarded annually to individuals who have made great contributions to the progress and development of free software, as a result of activities in accordance with the spirit of free software.
Richard Stallman, President of the FSF, presented Sandler with the award during a ceremony. Stallman highlighted Sandler's dedication to software freedom. Stallman told the crowd that Sandler's "vivid warning about backdoored nonfree software in implanted medical devices has brought the issue home to people who never wrote a line of code. Her efforts, usually not in the public eye, to provide pro bono legal advice to free software organizations and [with Software Freedom Conservancy] to organize infrastructure for free software projects and copyleft defense, have been equally helpful.".
Among other things, Karen Sandler is known for her long-term quest towards getting access to the source code for the embedded medical device on which her life depends.
Related Stories
Karen Sandler of the Software Freedom Conservancy delivered a keynote presentation last week at linux.conf.au 2018 (LCA) in Sydney, Australia. Specifically she spoke about her multi-year odyssey to try to gain access to the source code for the pacemaker attached to her heart and upon which her life currently depends. Non-free software is having an increasingly (negative) impact on society as people entrust more of their lives to it. That software is found in an increasing number of places, both high and low, as all kinds of devices start to run fully networked microcomputers.
In her first LCA keynote 6 years ago, Karen first told the people of LCA about her heart condition and the defibrillator that she needed to have implanted. This year she described her continued quest to receive the source code for the software running in her defibrillator, and how far she has been able to get in obtaining the source code that she's been requesting for over a decade now.
Source : Karen Sandler Delivered Keynote at Linux.conf.au
(Score: 2) by frojack on Thursday March 29, @06:17AM
The mountain man is coon skin cap away from hillbilly of the year award himself.
Oh, go ahead, mod me troll, if you didn't think likewise.
https://img.ifcdn.com/images/a4f699ef37144d4d12dcc8694a46d64cee3a55e4f67567aff88f3e3f01306d29_1.jpg [ifcdn.com]
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 29, @06:27AM
Karen Sandler is apparently the main person of this post. Might wanna describe briefly what she is known for. Most here knows RSM, so it's not necessary for him and his likes, but I don't remember anything about Karen Sandler, and still not clear from the summary why she is given the award.