The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is conducting a public hearing on the safety of internet-connected consumer products, and is requesting comments.
The Commission hearing will begin at 10 a.m., on May 16, 2018, and will conclude the same day. The Commission hearing will also be available through a webcast, but viewers will not be able to interact with the panels and presenters through the webcast.
The growth of IoT-related products is a challenge for all CPSC stakeholders to address. Regulators, standards organizations, and business and consumer advocates must work collaboratively to develop a framework for best practices. To that end, the Commission will hold a public hearing for all interested parties on consumer product safety issues related to IoT.
Although this explicitly does not cover data security and privacy it covers many of the other issues seen with IoT devices.
Comments can be submitted to the commission through the web portal:
You may submit written comments, identified by Docket No. CPSC-2018-0007
Electronic Submissions: Submit electronic comments to the Federal eRulemaking Portal at: www.regulations.gov. Follow the instructions for submitting comments.
Seen through the Internet Of Shit twitter feed.
(Score: 2) by Uncle_Al on Thursday March 29, @04:48PM
the page crashes firefox
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 29, @04:48PM (1 child)
That's my comment.
This is just regulatory capture; it turns out that it's pretty cheap to develp an "IoT" device, meaning that Big Tech is in danger of being disrupted by upstarts. As always, Big Business is running to hide behind the legs of Auntie Samantha, rather than engaging with the other kids in a fair game on the playground.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday March 29, @05:23PM
You're right. It's pretty cheap to develop, and then abandon any maintenance of, a member of a future bot army.
I propose that we do not let government interfere with my future revenue, by requiring companies to protect IoT junk from script-kiddie-level takeovers, slowing down my blackmail operations.
You know, it's hard out here for a thief...
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday March 29, @04:57PM (1 child)
Seriously, accepting effectively anonymous comments is no way to gauge anything. A single actor, anywhere in the world, can post or cause to be posted thousands, even millions of comments saying whatever they want. They don't even have to be very clever to make the comments convincingly appear to come from specific voting districts, etc.
Along with the national id card, they should issue a 4096 bit private key that people can use to authenticate their comments. Until then, these things are just an invitation for random and mostly meaningless noise.
Oh, and my comment for the USCPSC regarding IoT is this: 1) Right to Repair, which implies: 2) Right to Open Source of devices that control my home and my vehicles.
It's not likely, but it's the direction we should be striving toward.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 29, @05:01PM
If anything, each individual would have to issue the government his public key.
Also, the problem with doing that means that you're going on record with a potentially controversial opinion that could be held against you by your political enemies, should they come to power; that's exactly why political voting via your smartphone is a bad idea, especially when allowed to vote in private: Not only could the government keep a record of your particular choices for the sake of later persecution, but your thug boyfriend might beat you unless you vote according to his wishes (a threat that works in the privacy of one's home).