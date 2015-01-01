from the necessity-is-a-defense dept.
The Independent reports
More than a dozen protesters who clambered into holes dug for a high pressure gas pipeline said they had been found not responsible by a judge after hearing them argue their actions to try and stop climate change were a legal "necessity".
Karenna Gore, the daughter of former Vice President Al Gore, was among more than 198 people who were arrested because of their 2015 actions protesting the pipeline in West Roxbury, Massachusetts, a suburb of Boston. Thirteen people were to go on trial this week, though prosecutors downgraded their original criminal charges to one of civil infraction.
On [March 27], Judge Mary Ann Driscoll of West Roxbury District Court, found all 13 defendants not responsible, the equivalent of not guilty in a criminal case. She did so after each of the defendants addressed the judge and explained why they were driven to try and halt the pipeline's construction.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 29, @06:16PM
Then again, judges opinions rarely make sense.
You know what they call the gal who ranked last in law school? "Your Honor".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 29, @06:20PM (1 child)
You see, they acquitted because they had lots of cloud. Looking at other people's clouds, well, it's not got much cloud in it. Everyone should move everything in to the cloud because there is no possible fault in the cloud. The cloud is here and you should use it too.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday March 29, @06:38PM
Pipelines help make more clouds. But hippies make clouds too.
This cloud thing is hard, man. Pass it around.
(Score: 4, Informative) by edIII on Thursday March 29, @06:44PM (1 child)
A step in the right direction. Protesting is a very old tradition, including being killed by the police (corrupt or not), whether or not you were a woman or a child. Most people have no idea of the horrors that were involved in securing an 8-hour work day.
We wouldn't put up with that anymore, not with the Internet. They killed a black man again, and of course, he was a scary mother fucker with a cell phone. So he had to die according to cowardly cops, armed, trained, and probably sporting body armor. I'm not seeing the protests die down in Sacramento either.
Since they can't just kill us and label us the enemy anymore, they need to take away civil rights and make protesting illegal, or just flat out conflated with terrorism. I'm glad a judge stood up to this anti-American bullshit.
May every oil & gas executive spontaneously die on fire today.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 29, @06:57PM
I guess all the productive people of Europe immigrated to the United States.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 29, @06:48PM
"after each of the defendants addressed the judge and explained why"
You can see right there the power trip the judge gets. People with their lives at stake grovel before her, and she has the pleasure of deciding their fate. Grovel well, and you can get away with crime. Fail to grovel well, and you'll get your life messed up.