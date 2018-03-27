from the look-out-Hollywood-Blvd dept.
Astronomers spy runaway star in Small Magellanic Cloud
Astronomers at Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona, said on March 27, 2018. that they've discovered a rare runaway star in the Small Magellanic Cloud, a small satellite galaxy of our Milky Way. The star is speeding across its little galaxy at 300,000 miles per hour (500,000 km/hour). At that speed, it would take about half a minute to travel from Los Angeles to New York. The runaway star is designated J01020100-7122208, and it's believed to have once been one of two stars orbiting around each other. Astronomers think that, when the companion star exploded as a supernova, the tremendous release of energy flung J01020100-7122208 into space at its high speed.
The star is the first runaway yellow supergiant star ever discovered, and only the second evolved runaway star to be found in another galaxy. A paper about its discovery has been accepted for publication in the peer-reviewed Astronomical Journal and is currently published online via Arxiv. A statement from Lowell Observatory said:
After ten million years of traveling through space, the star evolved into a yellow supergiant, the object that we see today. Its journey took it 1.6 degrees across the sky, about three times the diameter of the full moon. The star will continue speeding through space until it too blows up as a supernova, likely in another three million years or so. When that happens, heavier elements will be created, and the resulting supernova remnant may form new stars or even planets on the outer edge of the Small Magellanic Cloud.
These stars typically only spend thousands or tens of thousands of years in the yellow supergiant phase before becoming red supergiants.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 29, @07:48PM (1 child)
I thought it was only 62 years?
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 29, @07:57PM
The baby's cries were almost loud enough to damage one's hearing. Did it want food, or something else? No. At first glance, the baby was the only person in the room, but upon closer inspection, one would spot a hideous, obese man trying to forcibly jam his fat member into the baby girl's minuscule vagina. As a result, the baby was crying desperately. But wasn't this too much?
Sure, it was the baby's first time being raped, but weren't its screams a bit dramatic? The man then concluded that the new generation was filled with entitled crybabies and jammed his cock deep into the baby's hole. One of them felt immense pleasure, and the other felt immense pain. "I'll teach you all you need to know about men," said the man. Now, it was time for the man to utilize it until he was satisfied.
The man rapidly pumped his hips back and forth, completely ignoring the baby's screams. The man utilized it, and then utilized it some more. Utilize it! Utilize it! Utilize it! Suddenly, the man felt that things were about to get sticky, and shot everything he had into the baby's womb. The cock slowly emerged from the ravaged hole.
"Too good!" the man exclaimed. The baby's genitals were now bleeding profusely, a fact which made the man smile in earnest. He knew what he had to do now. Though it was true that utilizing the baby as it was intended had brought the man extraordinary pleasure, in the end, its desperate cries were proof that it was rebelling against men. As such, the man threw the baby off the balcony of his apartment, which was on the fifteenth floor. As the baby screamed for its life, the man simply chortled. If it didn't want this to happen, why did it sneer at men? It was a mystery.
Later, a passerby would find a baby smashed on the concrete in a parking lot. He knew. He knew that men's rights had won that day.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday March 29, @08:10PM
running from your dad after he learned of my existence.