The Battle to Free the Code at the Department of Defense

Pentagon lawyer Sharon Woods gives a LibrePlanet presentation about free software in the US DoD (video).

An Anonymous Coward writes in with this summary:

A battle is underway at the US Department of Defense (DoD) to improve the way DoD develops, secures, and deploys software. The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) is not common reading for most people, but buried within the DoD's 2,000-page budget authorization is a provision to free source code. The lively history behind this provision is simultaneously frustrating and encouraging, with private industry giants, Congress, and other federal agencies jockeying around the effort to free the code at DoD. Come listen to this important, but perhaps lesser known, chapter of the free software narrative, and learn how a small group of impassioned digital service experts are defying all odds to continue the fight for free software adoption.

The relevant bit of the NDAA, H.R.2810 § 875.

