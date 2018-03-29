Stories
Google-Led Plan to Upend Wireless Industry Gains Momentum

posted by chromas on Friday March 30, @01:12AM
MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd

A Google-led plan to overhaul how valuable airwaves are used for calls and texts is gaining momentum across the wireless industry, giving the company the chance to play a central role in networks of the future.

Citizens Broadband Radio Service, or CBRS, is a fat slice of the U.S. airwaves being freed this year from the military's exclusive control. Instead of just zipping messages between aircraft carriers and fighter jets, the spectrum will be shared by the Navy, wireless carriers like Verizon, cable companies including Comcast, and even hospitals, refineries and sports stadiums.

Alphabet Inc.'s Google, with help from some smaller tech companies, is leading the charge on ways to make the new service work seamlessly. They've built databases and sensor systems that switch users to different CBRS channels to avoid interference, especially when the Navy sails into town.

Source: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-03-29/google-led-plan-to-upend-wireless-industry-gains-momentum

  by Runaway1956 on Friday March 30, @01:16AM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Friday March 30, @01:16AM (#660255) Journal

    This looks like something that might increase bandwidth in big cities, and in coastal areas. There is probably existing infrastructure that can be repurposed. In rural areas, away from the coast? There is probably no existing infrastructure.

    I'm certainly not holding my breath in anticipation.

