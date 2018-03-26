Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

MobileActive Founder Katrin Verclas Indicted on Major Fraud Charges

posted by martyb on Friday March 30, @05:59AM   Printer-friendly
from the your-gets-you's-money-you-takes-you's-chances dept.
News

McGruber writes:

Greenbelt, Maryland – A federal grand jury has indicted Katrin Verclas, age 50, a native and citizen of Germany residing in Washington, D.C., on a charge related to a scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of State of $1.231 million. The indictment was returned on March 26, 2018, and was unsealed upon the arrest of Verclas.

The indictment was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Stephen M. Schenning and Steve A. Linick, Inspector General for the U.S. Department of State.

According to the indictment, Verclas, as director of MobileActive Corp, obtained a grant from the U.S. Department of State intended to support and promote U.S. global internet freedom efforts. Verclas represented to the U.S. Department of State that MobileActive was a non-profit organization pursuant to 26 U.S.C. § 501(c)(3) with the legal authority to apply for a grant, and that MobileActive had the financial capability to ensure proper planning, management, and completion of the grant project.

MobileActive was not a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and thus, did not have the legal authority to apply for the grant. Verclas spent much of the money from the U.S. Department of State on personal expenses and expenses unrelated to the grant. Verclas caused the U.S. Department of State to transfer $1.222 million into her control.

Verclas faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Source: https://www.justice.gov/usao-md/pr/german-citizen-indicted-major-fraud-connection-state-department-grant

Original Submission


«  Google Bans "Kodi" From Search Engine Autocomplete
MobileActive Founder Katrin Verclas Indicted on Major Fraud Charges | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.