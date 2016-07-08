18/03/30/0029238 story
10 Years Since The 2008 Financial Crisis
The financial crisis and the massive federal response reshaped the world we live in. Though the economy is in one of its longest expansions and stock indexes have hit new highs, many people across the political spectrum complain that the recovery is uneven and the markets' gains aren't fairly distributed. The Wall Street Journal takes a look at some of the most eventful aspects of the response and how we got to where we are today.
America lost a lot of strength and stability, there were no consequences for the most egregious offenders, and those involved are now part of the regulatory capture in the financial markets.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Friday March 30, @08:10AM
The market has never been "even", the gains have never been distributed based on anyone's idea of "fairness", and both "even" and "fair" are orthogonal to the purpose and structure of the stock market (any stock market) or the financial system of any particular time.
Why should anyone expect any difference this time around?
Those in the market (any part of the market) know these deep recessions and high flying recoveries happen once or twice in a life time, and structures their participation accordingly. You take your knocks with your successes and move on.
Tossing around terms like "egregious offenders", when every single thing done was legal at the time is just sillyness. High risk loans were not just allowed, but required by law under Carter and Clinton. So who were these "offenders" that should have been punished?
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.