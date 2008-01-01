China has been using biometric technologies for a while to scan the public. Now they are being used to identify jaywalkers and send them warning via SMS, along with a fine.

China plans to roll out a national social credit system by 2020, which will keep a record of citizens' violation of laws and directly affect their ability to do things like get a loan or get hired for a job. According to the South China Morning Post, devices like the jaywalking facial recognition system will be part of this network to keep track of the number of jaywalking violations and change a person's social credit score accordingly.

Major cities have already deployed similar facial recognition activities to monitor traffic behavior and track drivers.

From Motherboard : China Is Using Facial Recognition Technology to Send Jaywalkers Fines Through Text Messages.

