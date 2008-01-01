from the I-see-what-you-did-there.-signed-Big-Brother dept.
China has been using biometric technologies for a while to scan the public. Now they are being used to identify jaywalkers and send them warning via SMS, along with a fine.
China plans to roll out a national social credit system by 2020, which will keep a record of citizens' violation of laws and directly affect their ability to do things like get a loan or get hired for a job. According to the South China Morning Post, devices like the jaywalking facial recognition system will be part of this network to keep track of the number of jaywalking violations and change a person's social credit score accordingly.
Major cities have already deployed similar facial recognition activities to monitor traffic behavior and track drivers.
(Score: 3, Touché) by turgid on Friday March 30, @09:26AM (3 children)
In civillised countries there is no such crime as jaywalking. Most people are born with legs and feet. No one is born with a car.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 30, @10:04AM (1 child)
In realistic countries people understand that it doesn't matter if you think you are right. You jump in front of 2Mg of moving metal (well plastic nowdays) and you are the one getting hurt and injured, if not dead. The car does not feel pain and it can be scrapped. You are the one not walking for anymore. You are the one that could've prevented the incident. You are the one that ruined 2 or more lives just for being "right".
Good luck with your pursue of the Darwin award.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Friday March 30, @10:39AM
I really don't need a law to prevent me from walking out in front of a motor vehicle. I can figure that out all on my own thank you very much.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 30, @10:05AM
For one, people jaywalk in India, not because it's OK, but because the government is too poor or incompetent to bring order to the roads.
Same with China.
People used to say that China feels more capitalist than the United States—everyday freedoms of the individual abound in China. Well, that ain't because China is freer than the U.S.; rather, that's because China's government has hitherto been too poor or incompetent to implement its totalitarianism.
Ted Kaczynski was right. Society will fall under the inescapable shadow of the Technological—Industrial Complex. One day, not even the United States will be too poor or incompetent to finally implement its own Tyranny. At least the common man of America will have his guns with which to make stand.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 30, @09:44AM
Keep digging, just go right ahead and keep on digging ... for your fall into the grave will be the deeper for every shovel dug, once the inevitable revolution comes.
(Score: 2) by lgsoynews on Friday March 30, @09:57AM
Even if we manage to ignore the HORRID Big Brother and general creepiness of the idea...
We all know that face recognition has a HUGE set of limitations (and I hope it remains that way for a LONG time, for privacy/liberty issues), so you can expect a LOT of wrong people receiving unjust fines (ALL those fines are unjust, but I'm talking in the context of this law) and bad "social credit" scores.
Given that the chinese awful administration likes to keep very close tabs on its citizens (look also at the recent stories about "bad social credit" people banned from transportation), how can one fight against a wrong accusation that will not only cost money but also be a permanent "black mark" against you?
I'll bet you can't, especially since those people will never acknowledge errors (losing face), so you are fucked.
I'd also be interested to know how they will handle twins...
That being said, the REAL issue here is that awful "national social credit system". I shudder when I think of that idea...