Claire Reilly writes about her commutes and other travels in Sydney, Australia while trying to avoid the excessive surveillance that arrived with the abolition of paper tickets. Australia passed invasive surveillance laws that also affect travel. It eventually emerged that authorities could search commuter card data tied to individual users, including all movement and payments.
I'm all for escaping the Orwellian nightmare of the modern surveillance state. But when you rage against the machine, you still have to associate with the bulls on parade.
All the top-up machines at train stations, light rail stops and ferry terminals were card-only affairs. One tap on that baby and you were back in the system.
So, if I was busing downtown for a work meeting, I'd have to factor in extra time to get to an ATM, get cash out and then find somewhere to top up my card. Running for the train with friends, I was the one who had to divert three blocks, change jackets, burn off my fingerprints and find a nondescript corner store to top up.
Here's what I learned.
She gave a good effort at traveling in traditional, anonymous style. Eventually, a shortfall of 9 cents made all the difference.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Friday March 30, @11:20AM (1 child)
I'm not entirely sure what this is supposed to be. As noted at the top -- opsec is hard. But she clearly isn't smart enough to be this paranoid or go dark. It seems she learned most of her "skills" from movies and TV and she has no idea how the systems actually work.
So she paid for her card in cash. Big deal. The card will have a unique identifiying number. "The Man" knows where that card was sold, even if paid in cash. They know every single time she swiped it and where. So they can plot her travel without knowing her name. If they wanted to ID her so badly they would just use the massive camera surveillance infrastructure associated with most public transport systems to catch her when she swiped her card. Then compare that picture with passports, ID cards or drivers licenses.
So is this how "normal" people thing they are doing it when they "go dark"? Clearly she watched to much TV and movies.
Perhaps it would be more interesting to actually talk about "going dark" in the public transport system, I assume you can't actually go totally dark unless you somehow get into the system without swiping any cards. So how to go darkish perhaps?
Some suggestions might be to have multiple cards, bought with cash, by other people (pay some hobo outside the store to buy one etc). Somewhat more maintenance to have them and top them off. Or since the cards are "free" just keep buying new once instead of topping them off. Have a few different once, in some kind of shielded bag. Pull a random out per trip and use that, perferably then not using the one on the return trip as the trip out. Wearing disguises while travelling might be a bit much. How about that?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 30, @11:30AM
Yeah give money for your tickets to an australian hobo, they will come out of the shop with the best value alcohol every time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 30, @11:39AM
We appreciate Ms Reilly's efforts, but rest assured that we knew. We knew what she was doing. When her patterns changed she popped up on our radar rather quickly. Not that we were initially concerned, but her ongoing success gave us insights into how to better track our subjects. Had any anti-governmental activities occurred in any area she visited we would have suspected her involvement simply because of her evasive exercises. If she's doing nothing wrong then she has nothing to hide.