Common Dreams reports
Teachers in Oklahoma applauded the state Senate's passage of a $447 million bill to fund educators' first raise in a decade by raising taxes on oil and gas production as well as cigarettes and fuel--but warned that the plan is not enough to keep them from striking.
The proposal was approved in a 36-10 vote on Wednesday night [March 28] after weeks of speculation that teachers would stage a walkout beginning April 2 to demand salary increases as well as more funding for their overcrowded schools--where teachers are frequently forced to pay for supplies out of their own pockets.
"While this is major progress, this investment alone will not undo a decade of neglect", said Oklahoma Education Association (OEA) President Alicia Priest in a press release.[1] "Lawmakers have left funding on the table that could be used immediately to help Oklahoma students."
The mobilization by teachers in Oklahoma follows a multi-day strike in West Virginia earlier this month during which educators and school employees also occupied the state capitol to demand raises and a permanent funding solution for their health insurance program. The West Virginia strike kept the state's schools closed for nine consecutive school days and continued after lawmakers passed a one-time five percent raise, with teachers insisting that all their demands be met.
[...] "This package doesn't overcome shortfall caused by four-day weeks, overcrowded classrooms that deprive kids of the one-on-one attention they need. It's not enough", Priest said. "We must continue to push for more annual funding for our schools to reduce class size and restore more of the 28 percent of funds they cut from education over the last decade."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 30, @12:35PM (1 child)
The problem here is that the education industry has, through political coercion, been insulated from market forces.
Thus, nobody knows what anything should cost anymore. It's the same reason that every socialist system fails and devolves ultimately into dysfunctional bread lines: A lack of a respect for the price mechanism.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 30, @01:26PM
On the other hand, the countries with best education have socialist school systems. Did you know that China, Japan, Norway, Finland, and a bunch of other countries with great public school systems wipe the floor with the US in education rankings, every single time? Free market is a fine concept, for a goddamn *market*. Education, military, and infrastructure are some of those things that should be handled by the government, because the free market absolutely sucks for them.
The problem with public schools in the US is not that they are "insulated from market forces", it's that every time a Republican gets in the office they cut funding, and then point at the terrible results. What the fuck did you expect? It's as if I kick you in the dick every time we meet, and then say to people that you're a weirdo because you keep saying that your dick hurts.
(Score: 2) by AndyTheAbsurd on Friday March 30, @12:49PM (1 child)
Anyone else think that the
nature of this particular protest is setting a bad precedent?
Hopefully I'm misunderstanding what's going on in Oklahoma.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 30, @12:58PM
It isn't about practical outcomes; it's about dominance; it's about emotion.
You are being forced at the point of a gun to fund these imbeciles. It's totally absurd—it's anathema to a free society.