from the are-we-done-yet? dept.
Ever change your mind while composing a video to post on Facebook? If you used Facebook's tools, they kept it anyway.
Earlier this week, like many people around the world, my sister Bailey downloaded her Facebook data archives. Along with the contact lists and relationship statuses was something unexpected: several different videos of her attempting to play a scale on a wooden flute in her childhood bedroom. Each video, she discovered, was a different "take" — recorded on Facebook, but then, she assumed, discarded before she posted the final version to a friend's wall.
[...] Facebook's current data policy says that the company can "collect the content and other information you provide when you use our Services, including when you sign up for an account, create or share, and message or communicate with others." "Create" is the operative word in there. By that logic, Facebook technically could save any video a user filmed but did not publish because you created it on the platform.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 30, @02:09PM
Any data you send across the Internet should be assumed recorded.
Why would you expect anything else?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 30, @02:12PM
Could be a lot of fun stuff on there.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 30, @02:12PM
Let me simplify this - Facebook keeps everything. Any data you've ever fed it has been saved, copied, backed up around the globe, and used to put you in neat buckets it can sell.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday March 30, @02:57PM
I have this shit in my toilet.
It smells up my whole life but it's my connection to the outside world. If I flush the turd away I may lose all my 'friends', so there it sits.
In my toilet.
Smelling up everything.
'Friends'.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---