As readers of these pages know, I've always been obsessed with audio and video compression for humble machines. My game Planet Golf for the Commodore 64 even includes Full Motion Video running from a floppy disk. The problem with this stuff, though, is that, as much as it's interesting to see these experiments run on such a limited piece of HW, and as much as it feels like an achievement to the programmer, that doesn't change their gimmicky nature. In other words, let's be honest, no person in their right frame of mind would waste a second of their time listening to those scratchy sounds, unless deafened by unconditional love for the machine. Spoiled as we are with high quality sound coming from all kinds of devices around us, poor Commodore 64 cannot be our to-go solution for our aural pleasure.

Or can it?

Mission