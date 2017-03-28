from the ownership-models dept.
Common Dreams reports
A new report details how local officials can create publicly owned internet programs that not only protect free speech and privacy, but also are accessible and affordable
In response to Republicans' recent attacks on net neutrality and digital privacy protections at the behest of giant telecommunications companies, the ACLU is calling on local government leaders to establish municipal broadband systems.
"States, cities, towns, and counties should take matters into their own hands by creating publicly owned services that do honor those values and can help ensure an open internet." —ACLU report
"Net neutrality and privacy protections are essential for the open internet that has transformed our society. With the Trump administration and for-profit companies abandoning those values, what we're seeing around the country is that local governments can protect them and provide access for all", said Jay Stanley, a senior policy analyst with the ACLU Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project, and the principal author of an ACLU report released [March 29].
The report, entitled The Public Internet Option, [1] describes the internet as "a necessity, like traditional utilities such as water and power"; denounces moves by the Republican-controlled FCC and Congress to roll back measures meant to protect consumers from privately-owned internet service providers, or ISPs; and encourages local officials to invest in publicly owned internet infrastructure. It emphasizes the need for internet options that not only protect free speech and privacy, but also are accessible and affordable.
[...] Outlining the many options available for ensuring internet freedom at the local level, the report explains: "Communities can go all the way and provide high-speed fiber connections directly to their residents' homes, along with internet services to go along with them. Or they can leverage their ownership of crucial assets such as conduits (tubes, pipes, tiles, and other casings for cables) to require private-sector providers using those assets to respect free-internet principles. Or any strategy in between."
Acknowledging concerns "that government-run broadband service will be bureaucratic an inefficient", the report points out that "cable and television internet service providers are among the industries most hated by consumers", while the public internet service in Chattanooga, Tennessee "was rated in 2017 as the nation's top ISP in terms of consumer satisfaction."
[...] cities and counties are fighting [the incumbents' "misinformation" campaigns]. In November, for example, the city of Fort Collins, Colorado approved [2] a ballot measure to invest $150 million in a city-owned broadband utility, despite a well-funded effort by the telecom lobby to sway the vote. The Institute for Local Self-Reliance (ILSR), which reviewed the ACLU report, has developed an interactive map [3] for tracking local broadband initiatives nationwide.
The ACLU sent its report to more than 100 mayors in 30 states who have spoken out against the federal rollback of net neutrality protections. For those who are interested in advocating for implementing publicly owned broadband systems in their areas, the ACLU suggested starting with the Community Connectivity Toolkit, a resource developed by ILSR.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 30, @06:58PM (4 children)
We must terminate their command, with extreme prejudice.
Elections coming in November. If you don't take the chance and vote out all incumbents, you will get nowhere.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 30, @07:04PM (3 children)
The monopoly ISPs you so hate were mostly granted their status by Government.
And, Government is itself the worst kind of monopoly: Government came to power not through being good at providing a service, but rather through violent imposition.
You guys are nuts.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 30, @07:14PM (1 child)
That's ridiculous. Government came into being because the alternative was even worse.
If government sucks, it's purely because idiots like you refuse to do anything to make it better. As long as people continue to vote for anti-government nutters we're going to have a government that sucks. It's not because governments are bad, it's because there's a sizable number of people that are too ignorant to vote for their self interests because they find intelligence to be threatening.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 30, @07:21PM
Even if the alternative were worse, it's true that Government is a monopoly on various aspects of society, and it's true that Government arose to that monopoly through violent imposition rather than through being good at providing a service (voluntarily, by imposition).
So, you're not disagreeing.
Whether Government is a necessary evil is beside the point.
People are still requesting that one Monopoly be replaced with another Monopoly, the latter Monopoly of which is explicitly based on violent imposition. Strange.
(Score: 2) by meustrus on Friday March 30, @07:26PM
Come on now straw libertarian AC. Surely even you can tell there’s nothing that makes a violently imposed monopoly administered by the guys holding the guns any worse than a violently administered monopoly administered by a a profit-maximizing corporation.
In many ways, the latter strategy is the worst of both worlds. It’s still violently imposed, but if they screw the peasants bad enough that they revolt, the corporation can just evaporate while the guys holding the guns get to say “sorry that didn’t work out, here’s a new administrator that totally isn’t just the same guys as before under a new name”.
If there isn't at least one reference or primary source, it's not +1 Informative. Maybe the underused +1 Interesting?
(Score: 2) by kazzie on Friday March 30, @06:59PM (6 children)
I know some people say it's a trick to get us to read TFA, but neither the summary nor the article bother to state who or what ACLU is.
(My brain tried playing anagrams and got UCLA, but that's not it.)
Two links deep, it turns out they're the American Civil Liberties Union (aclu.org).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 30, @07:06PM (2 children)
"Come on, comrade! Pay your fair share!"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 30, @07:15PM (1 child)
In California some years ago, the local ACLU branch defend the right of parents to cut up the penises of completely healthy children.
So, according to the ACLU, you don't have civil right to your own penis, but you do have a civil right to cut up someone else's penis—the individual is not what matters; instead, authority is what matters.
Weird organization. I think it's mostly the legal wing of the wider leftist movement.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday March 30, @07:27PM
Sign on rabbi's door:
Today's special: circumcision.
Today only: half off!
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Friday March 30, @07:12PM
ACLU is a fairly recognizable acronym and the organization has been posted about here a number of times. While it's good to explain the first use of an Acronym, SN isn't a "professional" shop. They do a great job, though. Minor nitpicks are minor.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 2) by julian on Friday March 30, @07:15PM
I don't think it's that exotic of an acronym for most politically aware Americans; and this is an American-centric website.
I might be biased since I donate $20 to them every month.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday March 30, @07:32PM
ACLU is an initialism for an association of four telecom companies:
AT&T
Comcast
Logicworks
Ultra Mobile
See? They are working hard to protect net neutrality!
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Friday March 30, @07:18PM (1 child)
While AT&T et al are screwing the customer. At least they're not the Government. We need internet privacy laws that take into account the freedoms we were granted from the founding of the United States. We don't Want a Government controlled ISP Monopoly. What we do want is to stop being screwed with.
#1 Real Punishment for Stupid IT mistakes that leak Hundreds of Millions of people's account information.
#2 Decent Competition and Decent Pricing
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 2) by meustrus on Friday March 30, @07:28PM
You can bet the courts would give us #1 if it was run by the government. AT&T et al are not bound by the constitution.
If there isn't at least one reference or primary source, it's not +1 Informative. Maybe the underused +1 Interesting?