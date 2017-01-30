from the with-the-exception-of-Amazon dept.
Silicon Valley Warms to Trump After a Chilly Start
Two days after Donald J. Trump won the 2016 election, executives at Google consoled their employees in an all-staff meeting broadcast around the world.
"There is a lot of fear within Google," said Sundar Pichai, the company's chief executive, according to a video of the meeting viewed by The New York Times. When asked by an employee if there was any silver lining to Mr. Trump's election, the Google co-founder Sergey Brin said, "Boy, that's a really tough one right now." Ruth Porat, the finance chief, said Mr. Trump's victory felt "like a ton of bricks dropped on my chest." Then she instructed members of the audience to hug the person next to them.
Sixteen months later, Google's parent company, Alphabet, has most likely saved billions of dollars in taxes on its overseas cash under a new tax law signed by Mr. Trump. Alphabet also stands to benefit from the Trump administration's looser regulations for self-driving cars and delivery drones, as well as from proposed changes to the trade pact with Mexico and Canada that would limit Google's liability for user content on its sites.
Once one of Mr. Trump's most vocal opponents, Silicon Valley's technology industry has increasingly found common ground with the White House. When Mr. Trump was elected, tech executives were largely up in arms over a leader who espoused policies on immigration and other issues that were antithetical to their companies' values. Now, many of the industry's executives are growing more comfortable with the president and how his economic agenda furthers their business interests, even as many of their employees continue to disagree with Mr. Trump on social issues.
💔 💰💰💰 💕👌
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 30, @11:24PM (5 children)
Do you think there will be any introspection?
I don't.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday March 30, @11:39PM
They went all-in on Hillary and lost, but being Jews they will go where the money is while telling you that they are human and capable of learning from their mistakes.
Jeff Bezos is not a Jew, and with his Washington post he is not only politically reckless but being stupid with his monies. Now with his Washington Post, he has few choices and all of them make him look stupid. Bezos' best option with respect to the Post would be to softly let them go neutral or at least tone down the partisanship a bit so they look a bit more objective. But he could sell it off, or let it die, whatever. They've been a neocon mouthpiece for decades anyway, Lally Weymouth should have been a dead giveaway, and of course we all know them for once hiring a guy named Rob Malda.
To remove himself from Trump's shit-list, Bezos should increase his partnerships with existing mom-and-pop businesses just like with booksellers back in the day. He will lose some Jew-golds, but he will with his wealth help Make America Great Again. Now, he doesn't have to give up his slave-driving warehouses. He could start giving those workers reasonable hours and paying them more. Or he could move them to Mexico and pay them reasonable wages and give them reasonable working conditions so they stop hopping our borders and trying to have anchor-babies.
Along with Bezos, I tried to look up Larry Ellison as a similar example, but the Wikipedia page indicated that his biological mother was Jewish as was his adopted family. That explains a lot about why he was conspicuously silent during the American political process of recent years. The Wikipedia revealed that his biological father was absent, and if you were faced with the prospect of being stuck with a Jewish woman, you'd be as well. That also explains why Larry is at once an alpha male and a dickhead.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday March 30, @11:47PM (3 children)
> Why were these smart people SO wrong?
[citation needed]
Everyone likes a tax cut, and anyone powerful has to tone down the rethoric when dealing with a hostile and vengeful bully.
That doesn't change how most of the policies of the administration are short-sighted and extremely dangerous: "Hey, let's up the deficit to a Trillion dollars per year, before getting into a trade war with the people financing the deficit by buying Treasury Bonds"
(Score: 2, Funny) by milsorgen on Friday March 30, @11:55PM (1 child)
I hope someday you grow out if being an adult child and learn to open your eyes to the reality of the situation. My advice? Lay off the corporate media and look around and discover what the real issues we face are. Hint: it's not muh short sighted bully.
On the Oregon Coast, born and raised, On the beach is where I spent most of my days...
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Saturday March 31, @12:06AM
Go ahead. Tell me about The Real Issues.
No hints. Facts.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 31, @12:06AM
By far, the most important consideration for long-term thinking is to deal with immigration. People from the Third World don't magically change their behavior when they set foot on First World soil. They instead infect their new land with all the awful things you find in the Third World.
This change is permanent. Particularly troublesome is the violent pedophile religion, from which people seldom convert. Exponential growth takes over, and the nice Western civilization is replaced with something resembling that of Pakistan, Yeman, Somalia, etc.
Many immigrants, particularly from the south, are fond of socialism. We now have a decent portion of our population thinking that they want socialism. They fail to see the connection to Venezuela, where roving gangs of kids are murdering each other in territorial fights to control access to garbage dumpsters behind the best restaurants.
The primary test for political thinking being long-term or short-term is thus immigration. If you would allow us to be conquered without a fight, your thinking is short-term.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 30, @11:32PM
FTFY
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 30, @11:41PM (1 child)
If you were a Google employee, could you wear a MAGA hat? No. No, you could not.
Could you at least not enthusiastically oppose Trump? No. You would be suspected of wrongthink, and mere suspicion is enough to get you in trouble.
Google employee opinions on politics are about as trustworthy as North Korean opinions on politics. There are consequences for failure to demonstrate loyalty to the cause.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday March 30, @11:47PM
External politics do not belong in the American workplace. Period.
The leadership of Google, as is the leadership of all that other overvalued "pie in the sky" bullshit, were and are fools for "encouraging [external, political] discussion." This is why good employers allow their employees to go home at reasonable hours, so that those employees can get all of that out of their system before coming back to work to code.
(Score: 2) by GlennC on Saturday March 31, @12:00AM
However, since there hasn't been much (at least, none that adversely affected business), they realized that they well and truly own the United States Government.
The only gods that have ever been truly worshipped are wealth and power. Others are just cover.